MORGANTOWN — Despite what has been perceived as a stampede of players into the NCAA's transfer portal, capped off this week by the defection of star defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor, West Virginia football coach Neal Brown is adamant that there is no "culture problem" on his team.
"I tell you very confidently — and you can talk to the kids — we don't have a culture problem," Brown said as he spoke after practice on Saturday. "You all have been to practice enough. If there was something sticking out, you all would notice it.
"That stuff you don't hide it. If you look at the sidelines and how the kids interact, if you look at the staff and the players interactions, those are really clear to me."
While saying that he is not against the portal in theory, he does believe that it needs to be re-evaluated and have some restrictions placed upon it.
"I'm not against the portal. But I think there has to be boundaries. We have to look at it and have to assess those boundaries. We have free agency and it's 365, 24/7," Brown said, not referring to his lifetime coaching record but, instead, to the fact that players can leave at any time.
"There's no other enterprise that has free agency 365, 24/7. That's what it is, free agency. We have to have some time frames around the free agency. There's things about the portal that I don't think are right. But I don't think this is my platform to talk about that."
Brown was speaking about the NCAA and the coaches' association working create the necessary changes.
"Here's what we're dealing with right now, here's the rules, how do we respond to it and play it to our advantage.?"
The reality is that every coach has to understand that the day will come when one of the players he was counting on will walk in or text or simply go online with the message that he is leaving, someone you are counting on and someone who simply blindsides you.
"If you don't see something coming that happens, maybe you get caught off guard, I'm a guy who likes to take some time and I like to self-evaluate before I evaluate anything else. That's the way I have operated the best in the past," he said.
And that was what he did after learning of Mesidor's decision, a decision he said that left him "hurt" and "sad.
"I was hurt by that. I tried to say that in a way that was understood," Brown said. "This is what I meant by this. You go back and say 'Why did it hurt?' I think the best way to go about it is you pour into kids and you give them everything you can possibly give them from a personal investment and surround them with infrastructure.
"I still believe that's the right way to do it. That's the way we have been doing it. It's the way we will continue to do it," Brown continued.
"There's going to be instances in the world we live in in college football now where you are going to do everything you can for certain individuals ... and they are still going to leave."
That plays on a coach's mind.
"To me, you sit there and think, 'Is it worth in?' Absolutely! Yes it's worth it. We're going to have a lot more success stories than where you really hurt where people you grow and develop leave. Does that make sense? We're going to pour into our guys with everything we've got and will have more success stories than not."
The problem is this isn't a one-size-fits-all fix. The WVU football program, in Brown's mind, isn't the problem because there are too many variables to put the blame in one place.
"Each situation is unique," he said. "I think you have to evaluate each individual situation. These kids, they are not thinking about the program as a whole. They are thinking about themselves individually. They are all different. There's a lot of outside influences who get to them more than others.
"The way we have gone about it is, we are very conscious that these are young people. Each of them has different reasons behind it. What I've tried to do is shelter them. There's been some instances where it has clearly been best for them and the program to separate.
"Their role was not exactly what they wanted and, hey, I get it. There have a very few who left and I wished they hadn't. I thought they had a better opportunity here."
One player who comes to mind is cornerback Dreshun Miller, who jumped to Georgia after starting for WVU. He did not get to play at Georgia as he did at WVU and is moving on again.
Could that be what awaits Mesidor?
Time will tell. Certainly, if safety on campus was an issue, as he said it was, that offer he was so high on from USC doesn't make a whole lot of sense, southeast Los Angeles being hardly what you'd call a haven compared to Morgantown.
