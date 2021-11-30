MORGANTOWN — West Virginia football coach Neal Brown, like coaches across America not involved in conference championship games or changing jobs, has spent this week with his assistants on the road recruiting.
He had a sizeable list of prospects to see when it started, but his shopping list has grown since leaving. On Tuesday a couple of prominent Mountaineers have entered the NCAA’s pesky transfer portal— one on the defensive side of the ball, one on the offensive side.
WVU has lost eight players to the transfer portal since the start of the season.
On defense, one-time Alabama transfer bandit VanDarius Cowan made his announcement and it came as no surprise, not having played two games ago and not having traveled to Kansas.
Brown offered no injury explanation but it was obvious that he was looking for the exit door.
Cowan’s final play as a Mountaineer is one that will live a long. It came in the first quarter of the Kansas State contest, when he was ejected after a textbook example of targeting on a tackle of the Wildcats’ quarterback Skylar Thompson.
The tackle is sure to live in officials’ clinics across America as an example of what not to do.
His hit forced an interception but was wiped out by the penalty and ejection.
Cowan has played in 14 games for the Mountineers since transferring in, with 32 tackles, 5.5 for a loss and one sack.
“I have put a lot of thought into this and I have made the difficult decision to end my journey at West Virginia University and enter the transfer portal,” he wrote in his announcement.
His declaration came minutes after offensive tackle Parker Moorer had gone on social media with a similar announcement.
A third-year Mountaineer from Charlotte, Moorer played in all 10 games of the Covid-shortened 2020 season and played in 10 games this season as the Mountaineers O-line started the season with problems but grew into a physical, effective unit as the year went on.
