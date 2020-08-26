WVU football is coming, but are players ready?

MORGANTOWN — All of a sudden, the football season that we weren’t sure would ever get here is approaching too fast.
That, at least, you can be sure is the way head coach Neal Brown feels about this season right now.
True, the year that was originally scheduled to begin in 11 days is now 18 days away because the Florida State game was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that’s just the way coaches are.
Not just Brown. All coaches. A week before the season opener, they wish they had two weeks.
The day before the opener, they wished they had two days.
There’s always so many questions to answer, so many things to do.
Early season football is seldom a polished product. Freshman are getting their feet wet. Injured players from a year ago are trying to assure themselves they are full go. Players who are changing positions feel out of place.
And coaches wonder how they can possibly get the quarterback to read that free safety better or get the left guard from stepping offside at least once a practice.
That is why on Monday, Brown offered up this revelation.
“Even though classes start on Wednesday, we are going to stay in camp mode until next Tuesday,” he said.
There’s work left to do. There’s still positions to be won.
This has nothing to do with the disease, nothing to do with missing the spring — although that certainly is missed.
It’s just football. There are highs and lows in preparing for a season.
Take West Virginia’s defense, which is the team’s strength.
Well, on Saturday, the defense was having troubles lining up and that bothered Brown, so he put in a quick repair.
Come Monday, the defense was taking no prisoners.
“Today, really the defense dominated,” he said after that practice. “It was as much of a dominant practice as I’ve been a part of in a long, long time. I don’t know if the offense won a single period. There were periods of practice when the offense didn’t win a single play.”
But was it dominant defense or bad offense?
That always eats at a coach, for it’s often an unanswerable question.
In this case, Brown was sure that of one thing — that was the offense had a tough day.
“Offensively, it was very disappointing,” he said. “I didn’t think there was a whole lot of competing going on. The passing game with the receivers and quarterbacks was really non-existent all day.”
The problem is, when it all comes apart, you wonder if maybe you as a coach were pushing them fast through things or if something new you were introducing wasn’t fitting.
And, hey, how many days until you play?
Do you have to do more classroom work to get it? Do you have to get more physical? Is it timing? Is it just that time of camp where you are starting to wear down, something that happens in every camp.
It goes away as you get to game week and the excitement and enthusiasm revs up again, but what the coach always is looking for is the right buttons to push to keep them interested, to keep them going, to make them improve.
And that single line about there not being “a whole lot of competing going on,” well that’s the worrisome one.
Internal competition drives football teams to get better. Competition for positions, competitions between offense and defense, even competition between players and coaches for the coaches are always challenging them, letting them know that they played the game and could this or that get better in their prime.
A team without competition is a team that gets too satisfied with itself.
That’s why when they look at film of a 21-0 victory there is often more criticism than there is in a 21-0 defeat.
It’s also why in camp, a coach likes to delay offering a two-deep for timing that is tricky business, as you want it to come at a time when the player who wins the job thinks he really had to work to earn it and the player who loses the job rather than being deflated believes he fought the good fight, took it as deep as he could and could win it by working harder and improving.
And the coach, he looks at it all, peeks and the calendar and wonders what he could do if he just had a couple of more days to get ready.
Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel
