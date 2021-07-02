At about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, West Virginia University announced something that was a long-time coming, that it was retiring the No. 90 uniform worn by linebacker Darryl Talley, a uniform that ushered in a new era of Mountaineer football under Hall of Fame coach Don Nehlen.

Moments later, Talley went on social media to say this:

“I am beaming with pride.”

He should be. Only three football numbers had previously been retired, Sam Huff’s No. 75, Ira “Rat” Rodgers’ No. 21 and Bruce Bosley’s No. 77.

And now, with the addition of probably the greatest linebacker of the last 50 years of Mountaineer football, there are five retired numbers with yet another number retirement to be announced on Friday.

Nehlen won’t argue with anyone who says Talley was the best linebacker of the last 50 years at West Virginia

“No question about that,” Nehlen said. “He could do anything. Golly, there were times when we had him playing a corner. We played a coverage we called ‘tough coverage’ where we rolled the coverage to the wide side of the field and took our outside linebacker and moved him to cover the wide receiver of the short side.

“Darryl wound up covering the wide receiver on the short side and there’s very, very few people who could do that. We were able to do it without substituting, which was a big advantage because our opponents didn’t know when we were going to do that. Teams that played that kind of coverage would always have to put a fifth defensive back in the game.”

There is, of course, no greater honor for a WVU athlete than to have his uniform number retired and displayed within the arena which houses his sport, in this case Milan Puskar Stadium, and that is why such a decorated player as Talley would be “beaming with pride” at this announcement.

True, Talley had to come a long way from being a skinny freshman with very little high school experience to having his number retired at WVU, to say nothing of having only one accomplishment now left in his career, that of making the NFL Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

“I’m not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” Talley said, something he and many of his Buffalo Bills teammates have been quite vocal about over the years. “That’s where I aspire to be.”

“I knew he’d be a good pro player but I wasn’t sure he would be as good as he turned out,” Nehlen said. “He was great. I’d be surprised if he didn’t get into the NFL Hall of Fame.”

“I wasn’t very highly recruited coming out of Shaw High School. I’m probably the only to get something like this who played only 10 high school varsity games. I played seven my junior year and three my senior year before breaking my ankle,” he said.

But he made the most of those games, at least when WVU coach Gary Stevens was in attendance scouting him.

“We played two of the top teams in Ohio my senior year and I made every tackle on the field but two in one game and I had 18 tackles in the other game,” he remembered.

While Stevens was sold on him, his pickings were slim.

“I got recruited to West Virginia, Syracuse, Iowa and Iowa State. Iowa and Iowa State were too far from home. Syracuse? Almost went there, but I wound up at WVU because they had guys from the Cleveland area I could relate to ... and I could get home easier from there,” he said, noting “it was a feat” to get from Morgantown to Cleveland on the Greyhound bus in those days.

That got him to West Virginia to play for Frank Cignetti, who soon would fall ill and while he would bring in three solid recruiting classes that Talley calls the turning point for West Virginia football. Cignetti’s illness forced him out and Nehlen proved to be the perfect hire as he not only built Talley up from a 185-pound linebacker but built the team the same way, shaping it behind Talley, quarterback Oliver Luck, whom he inherited and who was also out of Cleveland, and Penn State transfer Jeff Hostetler, who replaced Luck as quarterback.

“Darryl bought into the program immediately,” Nehlen said. “He wanted to be a good player and, No. 1, he was very aggressive as a player. He could run, was quick, but he was like 180 or 185 pounds. He had a frame where he could put on weight and the first thing I did when I got here was institute the best weight program I could.

“They didn’t have a weight program to speak of. We didn’t even have a weight room. By the time Darryl graduated he weighed around 220. His quickness and speed and his ability to strike you made him as good a football player as ever wore the blue and gold, I’ll guarantee you that,” Nehlen concluded.

The record book backs Nehlen up in his assessment of Talley.

During his four years in Morgantown split evenly between Cignetti and Nehlen, Talley was credited with 484 career tackles, which was the career record at the time.

His best game may well have been the 1980 game against Penn State, when he made five tackles for losses, a school record that stood for 20 years.

He finished his career in 1982 with 282 unassisted tackles, 202 assisted tackles, 28 for a loss and 19 quarterback sacks.

As a senior, he helps heap revenge on No. 9 Oklahoma, which had beaten the Mountaineers, 52-10, in 1978, with a stunning 41-27 surprise, a game that followed a season ending upset of Florida in the Peach Bowl the previous year, announcing WVU’s arrival back into the big time.

Talley would have 15 tackles against Boston College and against Pitt he intercepted a Dan Marino pass to set up a Mountaineer field goal, then blocked a punt and recovered it for a touchdown.

WVU would lose that game to the No. 2 Panthers, 16-13, but Talley had etched his place into America’s consciousness by then as he lined up everywhere but at nose guard during the game.

Talley became the Mountaineers’ third consensus All-American and was a second-round pick of the Buffalo Bills, whom he helped to four Super Bowls, all of them losses.

“Should have been five,” a thoroughly dissatisfied Talley said. “The year before we lost to the Giants [in the wide right game], we lost the AFC Conference championship game to the Bengals.”

The WVU Athletics Council unanimously approved the retirement of Talley’s number as he meets the qualifications that include an undergraduate degree from WVU, induction into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame, induction into the Mountaineer Legends Society and induction into a national collegiate or professional hall of fame.

An on-field presentation with Talley is planned during the Texas Tech game and the No. 90 will be permanently displayed in Milan Puskar Stadium with the other three retired numbers.

