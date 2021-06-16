MORGANTOWN — Start digging into that storage room and get the grill out, the SOS pad and clean it. You will be putting it to use this fall.
Get ready to hear burgers sizzling on them. Get ready to order up a keg and try to remember how to tap it.
You're going to football games this fall.
As expected — maybe that should be worded as demanded by West Virginia's fans — football will return to normal this fall as the athletic department has cleared the way for attendance to return to full capacity this fall after a year of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is the way the athletic department worded it in a release that came out at 4 p.m. Tuesday:
"... Milan Puskar Stadium will return this fall to 100% capacity with full stadium operating procedures, pregame tailgating in the stadium parking lots and the complete gameday experience."
It was a long year, that for certain, a year when there were times you wondered if there would be games, where the season's final game against Oklahoma was cancelled, where some major conferences announced they would not play in the fall, only to figure out that life has to go on, even in a pandemic.
So play they did, and if it wasn't a full schedule, it certainly was better that watching replays of Michigan-Ohio State from 2003 or USC-UCLA when O.J. Simpson was playing.
People now can fraternize, party, sit next to each other. Unless there's a recurrence of the spreading of the disease, life now is returning to normal and that will be greeted by fans, local businesses such as bars, restaurants and hotels with nothing but glee.
Not only football, but all venues for WVU sports will return to full capacity beginning in August.
“I want to thank our fans for their patience and understanding throughout the past year,” WVU athletic director Lyons said in making the announcement. “Not only is this great news for Mountaineer Nation and our student-athletes, but it adds to the excitement and anticipation for Mountaineer football. A full stadium of 60,000 fans is exactly what our team deserves, and what our fans have been wanting.
“I also want to thank our University, local and state officials for their work throughout the past year. We certainly have been in good hands with their advice and leadership,” Lyons said. “I can’t wait for this fall to again see the rows of tailgaters, experience the thrill of the Mantrip and the roar of a packed stadium singing 'Country Roads'.”
The first of six home games is scheduled for Sept. 11 — a date connected to tragedy but that will this year offer a celebration of the recovery from the virus. That game, against Long Island, a non-conference opponent, will be at 5 p.m., significantly set for the cocktail hour.
The athletics department will continue working with university, local and state officials to monitor and follow health and safety protocols based on current conditions from now and through the fall.
The next week there's a far more high-profile opponent coming to town, that being the revival of the long-time rivalry with Virginia Tech. The Sept.18 game, is set to kick off at noon.
The season itself opens at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 when the Mountaineers travel to renew another regional rivalry, playing at Maryland.
Football season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME. Additional information on single game tickets will be announced later this summer.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.