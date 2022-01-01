Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Rain showers in the morning becoming more intermittent in the afternoon. Morning high of 55F with temps falling to near 40. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.