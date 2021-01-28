MORGANTOWN — It was Monday night, getting along toward midnight and Da’Sean Butler was celebrating his birthday, watching his alma mater, play Texas Tech.
Down the road apiece, Jarrod West, too, was tuned into the game, knowing that come midnight he would be celebrating his birthday.
But the real celebration of the night was to come when Miles “Deuce” McBride made brothers of the two players most famous for making last-second shots to win games for West Virginia — Butler and West — as he took matters into his own hands and beat Texas Tech with a buzzer beater that surely will propel WVU into the nation’s Top 10 this week.
It may be recalled that Butler, in the 2010 Final Four season, made no fewer than six buzzer beaters to win games for West Virginia, including two to win games in the Big East Tournament, the last of which beat Georgetown in the tournament final at Madison Square Garden.
West, a guard, had his brush with fame and greatness in the opening round of the 1998 NCAA Tournament as he banked home a 3 right after the Bearcats’ senior D’Juan Baker canned a 3 of his own to lay claim to a 3-point lead with just seven seconds left.
The Bearcats’ coach that day?
Bob Huggins.
What better place to go to find out what goes into making buzzer beaters than Butler and West?
What’s in a player’s mind? Is it luck? Is it fate? What are the emotions before the shot, after the shot?
“I remember the first time I was put in that situation was against Marshall in my sophomore year and I made the shot to win the game. It was cool to hear the coaches pick me and it was cool to look around at my teammates and see they had confidence in me,” said Butler, who would go on to be just one of three 2,000-point scorers in WVU history, joining Jerry West and Hot Rod Hundley.
It’s a great feeling to know that people you work with every day and do so much with, who know your weaknesses and know your strengths, trust you with that.
Luck or fate?
“It’s a bit of right guy, right place, but there’s a lot of work that goes on before that,” West said. “First of all, you have to have supreme confidence. You have to want the ball and you have to have big enough shoulders to take the shot and make it or deal with missing it.”
It’s funny, West points out, people don’t think about missing it.
“The funny thing is people say to me ‘I remember where I was when you made the shot,’” West said. “I automatically think about the next game against Utah, when I missed the last shot. That still haunts me.”
Make it and you are a hero. Next day the script can change.
“The shot against Utah wasn’t designed for me. I just took it upon myself to take it. I can deal with the repercussions that come with it. That’s part of the mental makeup of competitors and a champion’s mentality.
“Obviously, its fate and happenstance. Everyone knew who was getting the ball with Da’Sean when he made his run. On our team, I don’t know if everyone knew I was going to get the ball but if you look, most of the big shots that were made during the year I was the one who made it or took it.
“I think it’s just part of the DNA of the person.”
The script for Butler’s heroics could not have been written.
On the final day of the regular season he had beaten Villanova with a buzzer beater, then beat Cincinnati in the opening game of the Big East Tournament banking home a basket from straight on, much as West had done against the Bearcats.
West Virginia’s team was virtually all from the New York area then, including Butler, who was from Bloomfield, N.J. Playing in New York, in the basketball cathedral that is the Garden, the building that was home to Butler’s NBA favorites, the New York Knicks and then to hit two game-winning shots.
In between those two game-winning shots, he had to survive a game-winning attempt from 3 by Notre Dame to reach the final.
“I just tried to get ready to box out, but that time, I saw him shoot the ball and I said, ‘Please don’t make that shot.” Butler said at the time. “... He put it up and either he’d make it or he didn’t.”
You make it or you don’t.
“When the shot goes in its kind of fun,” Butler admitted. “Everyone is excited. It’s good to know you are one of the guys the team and coach have faith in to give the ball to you.”
What goes through your mind when you learn the game is being put on your shoulders?
“After you see them draw a play up for you, you kind of relax. I would go out there confident, focusing on the exact thing I need to do and getting to the exact spot I need to get to. You don’t go bland, but I treated it like another possession,” Butler said.
It wasn’t easy in the Garden.
“I was just so excited to get to Madison Square Garden to play. It’s one of my favorite spots to play. Madison Square Garden is everyone’s favorite place to play,” Butler said. “I played there every year. We won the NIT there. I’d always liked playing there, felt comfortable there. I really played well at the Coliseum and I really played well at Madison Square Garden.”
West admits he put it upon himself to take the final shot.
“I can remember it like yesterday” he said. “As soon as he made that shot, I immediately thought of Georgetown and UMass in our building, losing those tough games when we had big leads. I looked at Coach Catlett to see if he wanted a time out and was glad he didn’t because sometimes the best time to attack is when the other team is getting back and in chaos. You don’t want to give them a chance to set up the defense.
“When he waved me down there was absolutely no way in the world I was passing it. I got a great screen and you either do what you’ve worked toward for 20 years of your life or you don’t. You know you hit that shot in the gym and in the driveway. You want to hit the game-winning shot.”
And hit it he did, just as McBride did the other night, leaving no doubt that he is a rising star for the Mountaineers.
“He has made a big jump this year,” West said. “He’s the unquestioned leader. Until the last four or five minutes he was having an average game by his standards. But then he just said, ‘We’re not losing’ and I don’t think he missed another shot. He made free throws.
“He executed and he made the shot. You could see on his face the confidence he has now.”
“I see he’s starting to command a lot more respect running our offense,” Butler said. “Guys are trusting him with the ball, scoring or making a play in general. When you see a good guard, he should remind you of another good guard. Being a really good basketball player. He embraces the moment.
“What more could you ask? He’s an offensive player and a defensive player. Before McClung got into his baskets, Deuce did a good job with him. When Deuce got into foul trouble, he started making baskets. Deuce did an amazing job keeping him out of the game.”
And then he hit the buzzer beater.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.