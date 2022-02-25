MORGANTOWN -- What's that you say? Neal Brown has a middle linebacker, a good one, the man who led his team in tackles last year, started a will linebacker for two years before switching to the middle last year.
His name is Josh Chandler-Semedo.
Well, just wait a minute. It now appears that Chandler-Semedo is going the way of so many of his Mountaineer teammates.
On Friday he announced that he had become the 12th WVU football player since the end of the last regular season to enter the transfer portal.
True, he pledged his loyalty to the Mountaineers earlier in the off-season, said he was going to come back and play his fifth season at WVU.
"These last few years in Morgantown have been a memorable experience," the native of Canton, Ohio, said on making the announcement that he intended to return this year. "The fans, the culture and the tradition at West Virginia is like no other."
He then went on to add "I have been blessed to have a great career at West Virginia, which has allowed me to be in position to play at the next level and pursue my dreams. I am extremely grateful for that."
Well, maybe not that grateful.
This probably should have been seen, since he took place in Senior Day ceremonies before leading WVU in tackles with 12 in the home finale against Texas.
He closed out the regular season with eight tackles, a forced fumble and pair of interceptions against Kansas.
He took part in the bowl loss to Minnesota, which finished off his season with 110 tackles, 5.5 for losses, 1.5 sack, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. All of that earned him honorable mention All-Big 12 recognition.
Samedo joined linebacker VanDarius Cowan, defensive back Jackie Matthews and cornerback Daryl Porter as defensive starters in the portal.
