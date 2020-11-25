MORGANTOWN — Basketball season has finally arrived.
“It’s been a long time,” said WVU men’s coach Bob Huggins Tuesday as he awaited his team’s meeting with South Dakota State in the first round of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Tipoff is at 7 p.m. and the game is televised on ESPN2.
Huggins still has vivid memories of last March, his team playing well, awaiting the start of the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City when the carpet was pulled out from under the Mountaineers’ feet, not only the conference tournament being canceled but also March Madness due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
And since then, everything has been makeshift, players at home looking for a facility in which to work out, then a return to school but an uncertainty about basketball season.
The goings on in this tournament have been crazy, for it was supposed to be the Bahamas, then that was canceled. They picked it up about as far from the Bahamas as you can get, reworked the field and then even after that was set there were defections.
It made preparations for WVU to play intriguing to say the least, although Huggins believes it might even have benefitted his 15th ranked Mountaineers.
“Defensively we are prepared for just about everything because we prepared for four different teams,” Huggins said.
There were teams that had size, teams that were fast, teams that bombed from the outside and that tried to go inside.
“We have thrown a lot of things at them and they’ve been great,” Huggins said. “I can’t say enough about the mentality of our guys through the whole thing.”
Apparently, they have let nothing bother them.
Asked if there were any health issues, Huggins indicated there were not.
“Everyone is here and ready to go,” Huggins said.
And he includes himself in that.
“I’m fit as a fiddle,” he said. “The only thing I need right now is a shave.”
And when someone indicated that he looked pretty good the way he was, he answered “I’ve heard that from a lot of people, most of them women.”
South Dakota State went 22-10 last year and 13-3 in the Summit Conference and returns a veteran team headed by 6-foot-7 Douglas Wilson, who was last year’s conference Player of the Year while averaging 18.5 points a game and shooting 62.8 percent from the floor.
“He has a great understanding of how to play the game,” Huggins said. “He’s got a quick release and they do a great job of putting him in position where he can make plays. They isolate him a lot around the rim.”
It could be that it will seem crowded down there if 6-10 Derek Culver is guarding him.
Huggins is not worried about putting Culver on a smaller player.
When asked by one reporter if that would be a problem, Huggins responded:
“You wouldn’t want to play against him in a pickup game. Not only wouldn’t you score, you wouldn’t get a shot off. Derek is one of the premier athletes in college basketball. He’s 6-10 but he’s probably our second fastest player and he has quick feet. He’s not a shot blocker. He’s not Sagaba Konate, but frankly we don’t need him to be.”
West Virginia will play either Virginia Commonwealth University or Utah State in the second round on Thursday. If the Mountaineers win, it will be a 2:30 p.m. game, if they lose it will be a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.
