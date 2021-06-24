MORGANTOWN — For just the second time in its history, West Virginia will face Arkansas in basketball as part of the 2022 Big 12/SEC Men’s Basketball Challenge.
The game will be played on Jan. 29, according to the pairings announced Wednesday by the two conferences.
No game times have yet been announced but all games will be played on the same day and televised on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.
The only time the Mountaineers and the Razorbacks hooked up was on Nov. 26, 2006, in the first All-Spice Classic in the Milk House in Orlando, Florida, and was a key game when it was played. Arkansas brought a 4-0 record into the game and continued undefeated, winning 71-64 over WVU.
The Mountaineers saw their unbeaten run that season at 5-0 in a game they would want to forget in what turned out to be a memorable season that would end with them winning the NIT by beating Clemson in the finals, 78-73, at Madison Square Garden.
Arkansas actually handled the Mountaineers easier than the 71-64 score would indicate as it made 23 of 43 field goal attempts, which is 53.5 percent, while West Virginia hit only 38.6 percent.
It was a game in which WVU could do nothing on the boards, collaring only 18 rebounds, fewer than half the 38 rebounds the Razorbacks hauled down.
WVU had four players in double figures, headed by Darris Nichols, who will visit the Coliseum this year in his first year as a head coach at Radford. Joe Alexander scored 14, Alex Ruoff 12 and Frank Young while a freshman named Da’Sean Butler came off the bench and added 8 points.
That season was memorable not only for the NIT championship that the Mountaineers won, but for pulling off one of the great upsets in Coliseum history, knocking off No. 2 UCLA, 70-65, while holding the great Russell Westbrook to just four points on 1 of 11 shooting from the field.
That stunning victory came the game after WVU lost to No. 7 Pitt in Pittsburgh.
Beilein, of course, would leave after winning the NIT and go to Michigan, which allowed WVU to bring Bob Huggins home and he has coached at West Virginia ever since.
West Virginia’s make up for this season is very much in doubt as its best player, Miles “Deuce” McBride has been in the NBA Combine and shown well enough that ESPN’s latest mock draft had him going with the 30th pick in the first round.. Such a projection will make it very difficult for him to return for his junior season.
Three-point shooter Sean McNeil also put himself into the NBA prospect pool but, like McBride, could still decide to return to WVU.
The Mountaineers will also be without Derek Culver, who would have been the Big 12’s top big man this season but who signed with an agent and entered the NBA draft and announced he would not return to school.
The pairings in the Big 12/SEC Challenge included the featured blue blood matchup of Kentucky at Kansas.
The rest of the pairings are:
Baylor at Alabama
Missouri at Iowa State
Kansas State at Ole Miss
Oklahoma at Auburn
Oklahoma State at Florida
LSU at TCU
Tennessee at Texas
Mississippi State at Texas Tech
