MORGANTOWN — West Virginia men’s basketball team’s nonconference schedule is an intriguing one that should let Bob Huggins know early what life without Derek Culver — and maybe Miles “Deuce” McBride — will be like.
Culver, of course, announced during the off-season that he had signed with an agent and would pursue a professional career this year while McBride, who emerged as a blossoming star, entered the NBA draft procedure but did so with an option to return to WVU.
That option must be exercised by July 7.
“For the past two seasons, we have played the second-toughest schedule in the country, and this nonconference schedule models our previous ones,” Huggins said. “We are looking forward to getting back to a normal schedule this season and seeing Mountaineer Nation come out in full force to support us at home and on the road.”
The highlight of the early-season nonconference schedule comes right away as the Mountaineers host Backyard Brawl rival Pitt on Friday, Nov. 12. It will be the 188th meeting between the two teams that make up one of the nation’s most heated rivalries.
They were scheduled to play last in Morgantown but the game was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Mountaineers will carry a four-game winning streak over Pitt into the game and all-time they hold a 99-88 advantage, meaning they are seeking their 100th victory over the Panthers.
The co-feature of the nonconference schedule is an intriguing three games as part of the Shriners Children’s Classic in Charleston, South Carolina.
That tournament includes an interesting national field of Boise State, Clemson, Elon, Marquette, Ole Miss, St. Bonaventure and Temple, along with WVU.
The brackets have not yet been set but the tournament will be played Thursday, Friday and Sunday, Nov. 18, 19 and 21.
The season opener will match WVU against Oakland University for the third time ever at the Coliseum on Tuesday, Nov. 9. It will be the first time the schools have played since 2012, WVU owning victories in each of the first two games.
Perhaps the third most intriguing aspect of the nonconference schedule brings former Mountaineer point guard Darris Nichols, now at Radford, back to the Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 4.
Nichols has just begun his head coaching career at Radford, which is in his hometown in Virginia, after paying his dues, first as a graduate assistant for Bob Huggins at WVU, then as an assistant at Northern Kentucky, Wofford, Louisiana Tech and the last five years at Florida.
WVU owns six victories in six games against Radford, the last coming at the Coliseum in December 2016.
Nichols twice faced Radford while at WVU, scoring 10 points with three assists and a turnover off the bench as a freshman in 2005 and having poured in 23 points with eight assists and one turnover in December 2007.
In all, eight of the 13 nonconference games will be played at home, included the Big East-Big 12 battle against Connecticut, announced on Wednesday as being set for Wednesday, December 8.
WVU will also play in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 29, the final nonconference game scheduled during the regular season. The opponent has yet to be determined.
Other than the Classic in South Carolina and perhaps, the SEC Challenge, WVU is scheduled to go on the road only once and that will take the Mountaineers to Birmingham, Alabama, to face former Huggins assistant and close friend Andy Kennedy, who is head coach at UAB. The Blazers come to Morgantown during the 2022-23 season in the other game in the series.
Big 12 Conference play is scheduled to begin in late December this season.
2021-22 WVU Nonconference Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Nov. 9Nov. 12Nov. 18Nov. 19Nov. 21Nov. 26Nov. 30Dec. 4 Dec. 8Dec. 12Dec. 18Dec. 22Jan. 29
|Oakland UniversityPittsburghShriners Children’s Classic $Shriners Children’s Classic $Shriners Children’s Classic $Eastern KentuckyBellarmineRadfordConnecticut %Kent StateUAB &Youngstown StateBig 12/SEC Challenge
|MorgantownMorgantownCharleston, S.C.Charleston, S.C.Charleston, S.C.MorgantownMorgantownMorgantownMorgantownMorgantownBirmingham, Ala.MorgantownTBD
