MORGANTOWN — West Virginia’s men’s team will open its 2021-22 basketball season on Nov. 9 against Oakland, beginning a 13-game non-conference schedule that has Bob Huggins’ Mountaineers playing eight games at home and 5 on the road.
The opener comes 11 days after a charity exhibition game at the Coliseum against Huggins’ former team, Akron, on Oct. 29.
WVU will be playing Oakland for the third time and the first time since 2012.
That will set the stage for the highlight game of the preseason as Pitt comes to the Coliseum for the 188th renewal of the The Backyard Brawl. The game had been scheduled last season but was canceled due to COVID-19.
WVU owns four consecutive victories over Pitt in the series.
West Virginia then moves on to three games in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic in Charleston, South Carolina. WVU will open with Elon, then face Ole Miss or Marquette a day later. On the final day, the Mountaineers will play either Boise State, Clemson, St. Bonaventure or Temple.
The Mountaineers return to Morgantown for five consecutive games, starting with Eastern Kentucky on Friday, Nov. 26. Those two teams will meet for the first time since 2015.
West Virginia closes November with its first-ever meeting against Bellarmine on Tuesday, Nov. 30. This is the school current Mountaineer guard Sean McNeil originally signed with out of high school.
WVU will open December play against Radford on Saturday, Dec. 4. The Highlanders, under the direction of former Mountaineer Darris Nichols, will play in Morgantown for the first time since 2016.
For the first time, West Virginia will host a game in the Big East-Big 12 Battle. On Wednesday, Dec. 8, former Big East foe Connecticut will visit Morgantown for the 10th time and first since 2011.
West Virginia closes its five-game homestand against Kent State on Sunday, Dec. 12. The two teams will meet for just the third time in series history and first since 2011.
On Saturday, Dec. 18, WVU will travel to Birmingham, Alabama, to face UAB at the newly-renovated Legacy Arena. UAB is coached by former Bob Huggins assistant Andy Kennedy. The Blazers will return the game to Morgantown during the 2022-23 season.
West Virginia will play its final home nonconference game of the season against Youngstown State on Wednesday, Dec. 22. That game was canceled last season due to COVID-19.
The Mountaineers will close nonconference play on Saturday, Jan. 29, at Arkansas in the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge. WVU
