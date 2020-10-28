MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University's men's basketball team finished off its 2020-21 non-conference schedule adding four games on Tuesday, somewhat easing what has been a grueling start to the year.
The Mountaineers open with the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic and the move into the Big 12 schedule with three of four games on the road, traveling to Lawrence, Kan.; Norman and Stillwater, Okla.
But now they open their non-conference, non-tournament schedule on Dec. 2 at the Coliseum against Youngstown State.
It is the third game in a three-game contract with Youngstown, coached by Jarrod Calhoun. The Mountaineers won the first toe, 106-72, in Morgantown and then just 75-64 in Youngstown last year. WVU leads the all-time series, 6-0.
The Mountaineers then turn to an even closer opponent as it welcomes Robert Morris back to the Coliseum for the first time in a decade, since they beat the Colonials, 82-49, in 2010. This Dec. 9 meeting will be the 22nd time the teams have played with WVU holding a 19-2 edge.
On Sunday, Dec. 13, a one-time Southern Conference rival, Richmond, returns to Morgantown for the first time since 1976.
The two teams last met in Las Vegas in 2015 with the Mountaineers pulling out a 67-59 victory. That was the 54th time the schools had met and WVU leads the series, 41-13.
The Mountaineers play their final game of 2020 on Tuesday, Dec. 29, when Buffalo returns to the Coliseum. The Bulls last faced WVU as the opening day opponent of the 2018 season, stunning the Mountaineers in overtime, 99-94.
WVU does not yet have the name of its opponent in the Big East/Big 12 Classic and on Saturday, Jan. 30, will play Florida in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
The Mountaineers open the year on Nov. 25 facing Texas A&M in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
WVU Athletics, in conjunction with the University's team of medical professionals and appropriate parties, is working on an arena capacity plan for the WVU Coliseum to be announced at a later date. Information on a priority ticket sales process will be released at that time.
The plan will continually be evaluated and adjusted throughout the season, and fans will be updated of any changes based on any future changes to the status of the COVID-19 virus on the WVU campus and locally.
Game times and television schedule will be announced when available.
2020-21 WVU Men’s Basketball Schedule
Day Date Opponent Location
Nov. 25 vs. Texas A&M # Sioux Falls, S.D.
Nov. 26 vs. Ohio State or Memphis # Sioux Falls, S.D.
Nov. 27 vs. Creighton, Utah, Dayton or Wichita State # Sioux Falls, S.D.
Dec. 2 Youngstown State Morgantown
Dec. 5-6 at Big East/Big 12 Battle (Opponent TBA) TBA
Dec. 9 Robert Morris Morgantown
Dec. 13 Richmond Morgantown
Dec. 29 Buffalo Morgantown
Jan. 30 Florida ^ Morgantown
-Schedule is subject to change pending decisions made by conferences and schools in relation to COVID-19
# Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic
^ SEC/Big 12 Challenge
Big 12 Conference Schedule
Dec. 18 Iowa State, Morgantown
Dec. 22 at Kansas, Lawrence, Kan.
Jan. 2 at Oklahoma, Norman, Okla.
Jan. 4 at Oklahoma State, Stillwater, Okla.
Jan. 9 Texas, Morgantown
Tues., Jan. 12 at Baylor, Waco, Texas
Jan. 16 TCU, Morgantown
Jan. 19 Oklahoma State, Morgantown
Jan. 23 at Kansas State, Manhattan, Kan.
Mon Jan. 25 Texas Tech, Morgantown, W.Va.
Feb. 2 at Iowa State, Ames, Iowa
Feb. 6 Kansas, Morgantown
Feb. 9 at Texas Tech, Lubbock, Texas
Feb. 13 Oklahoma, Morgantown
Feb. 15 Baylor, Morgantown
Sat Feb. 20 at Texas, Austin, Texas
Feb. 22 at TCU, Fort Worth, Texas
Feb. 27 Kansas State, Morgantown, W.Va.
Mar. 10-13 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship Kansas City, Mo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.