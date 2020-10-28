WVU men's basketball nonconference schedule released

WVU Coliseum

 PHOTO BY WVU SPORTS

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University's men's basketball team finished off its 2020-21 non-conference schedule adding four games on Tuesday, somewhat easing what has been a grueling start to the year.

The Mountaineers open with the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic and the move into the Big 12 schedule with three of four games on the road, traveling to Lawrence, Kan.; Norman and Stillwater, Okla.

But now they open their non-conference, non-tournament schedule on Dec. 2 at the Coliseum against Youngstown State.

It is the third game in a three-game contract with Youngstown, coached by Jarrod Calhoun. The Mountaineers won the first toe, 106-72, in Morgantown and then just 75-64 in Youngstown last year. WVU leads the all-time series, 6-0.

The Mountaineers then turn to an even closer opponent as it welcomes Robert Morris back to the Coliseum for the first time in a decade, since they beat the Colonials, 82-49, in 2010. This Dec. 9 meeting will be the 22nd time the teams have played with WVU holding a 19-2 edge.

On Sunday, Dec. 13, a one-time Southern Conference rival, Richmond, returns to Morgantown for the first time since 1976.

The two teams last met in Las Vegas in 2015 with the Mountaineers pulling out a 67-59 victory. That was the 54th time the schools had met and WVU leads the series, 41-13.

The Mountaineers play their final game of 2020 on Tuesday, Dec. 29, when Buffalo returns to the Coliseum. The Bulls last faced WVU as the opening day opponent of the 2018 season, stunning the Mountaineers in overtime, 99-94.

WVU does not yet have the name of its opponent in the Big East/Big 12 Classic and on Saturday, Jan. 30, will play Florida in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The Mountaineers open the year on Nov. 25 facing Texas A&M in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

WVU Athletics, in conjunction with the University's team of medical professionals and appropriate parties, is working on an arena capacity plan for the WVU Coliseum to be announced at a later date. Information on a priority ticket sales process will be released at that time.

The plan will continually be evaluated and adjusted throughout the season, and fans will be updated of any changes based on any future changes to the status of the COVID-19 virus on the WVU campus and locally.

Game times and television schedule will be announced when available.

2020-21 WVU Men’s Basketball Schedule

Day Date Opponent Location

Nov. 25 vs. Texas A&M # Sioux Falls, S.D.

Nov. 26 vs. Ohio State or Memphis # Sioux Falls, S.D.

Nov. 27 vs. Creighton, Utah, Dayton or Wichita State # Sioux Falls, S.D.

Dec. 2 Youngstown State Morgantown

Dec. 5-6 at Big East/Big 12 Battle (Opponent TBA) TBA

Dec. 9 Robert Morris Morgantown

Dec. 13 Richmond Morgantown

Dec. 29 Buffalo Morgantown

Jan. 30 Florida ^ Morgantown

-Schedule is subject to change pending decisions made by conferences and schools in relation to COVID-19

# Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic

^ SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Big 12 Conference Schedule

Dec. 18 Iowa State, Morgantown

Dec. 22 at Kansas, Lawrence, Kan.

Jan. 2 at Oklahoma, Norman, Okla.

Jan. 4 at Oklahoma State, Stillwater, Okla.

Jan. 9 Texas, Morgantown

Tues., Jan. 12 at Baylor, Waco, Texas

Jan. 16 TCU, Morgantown

Jan. 19 Oklahoma State, Morgantown

Jan. 23 at Kansas State, Manhattan, Kan.

Mon Jan. 25 Texas Tech, Morgantown, W.Va.

Feb. 2 at Iowa State, Ames, Iowa

Feb. 6 Kansas, Morgantown

Feb. 9 at Texas Tech, Lubbock, Texas

Feb. 13 Oklahoma, Morgantown

Feb. 15 Baylor, Morgantown

Sat Feb. 20 at Texas, Austin, Texas

Feb. 22 at TCU, Fort Worth, Texas

Feb. 27 Kansas State, Morgantown, W.Va.

Mar. 10-13 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship Kansas City, Mo.

Tags

Recommended for you