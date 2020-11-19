MORGANTOWN — Less than a week before the opening of the West Virginia University men's basketball season with a meeting against Northern Iowa in the much-troubled Bad Boys Mower Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the Mountaineers have taken another blow from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The home opener against Youngstown State, scheduled for Dec. 2, has been canceled.
Youngstown State has paused all team activities due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The two schools hope to reschedule the game at a mutually agreeable date later in December.
The home opener now moves back to Dec. 9 when Robert Morris comes to town. By then WVU will have four games under its belt, three in the South Dakota Tournament and Big 12-Big East Shootout meeting at Georgetown on Dec. 5.
