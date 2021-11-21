MORGANTOWN — There is only one good thing about having your back against the wall and that is that there’s only one way to go — forward.
That was the position West Virginia found itself in as it hosted its final home game of the 2021 football, a desperate team facing a desperate team from Texas, with the winner to keep its bowl hopes alive — we won’t call whatever bowl it will be a “bowl dream” — alive.
The loser might as well have been facing a firing squad with their back to the wall for there would be no bowl game.
West Virginia responded.
Maybe it was senior day that did it, for seniors certainly were central in pulling out a dominant 31-23 victory over Texas. Maybe it was the fact that the fans had not given up on them despite underachieving and looking bad doing it through much of the year. But 48,755 of them showed up, even though the students are on their way home.
They were loud, they were involved. They walked in signaling ‘horns down’ signs.
It meant a lot to one of the seniors, running back Leddie Brown, who gained 158 tough yards and did so after a slow start.
“I came in flashing ‘horns down’ in 2018. I went out flashing ‘horns down,’” he said.
Yeah, he was tired after it. That happens when you carry a career high 33 times, but you know he’ll be back at it next weekend when WVU goes to Kansas for a night game.
Win it and they are bowl bound and that, in the end, was the driving force behind this performance ... although everyone had his own angel on his shoulder.
Take quarterback Jarret Doege, who stole the show, completing passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns, although his two top moments actually weren’t touchdowns, only setting them up. One came on third and 18 after consecutive sacks, another on third and 15.
They were plays that weren’t made by Doege or WVU very often as the season went on, but they will be a memory he will cherish now.
It was important to him for many reasons, not the least of which is that he is a kid from Texas, one who was snubbed by all the schools in the state. Then to beat Texas well, as Neal Brown noted, “it’s something his brother never did.”
Seth Doege was a star QB at Texas Tech but you know any Texas kid that doesn’t play in Austin wants to let them know what they missed out on.
Saturday, they knew.
Where to begin? Probably last week when the game films turned into horror films, as badly as they played in losing to Kansas State.
“We talked about it’s never too late to play quality football ... but I told them time is running thin,” Brown said. “The goal today was quality football.”
Win or lose, they had to redeem their dignity by the way they played.
“If you are result oriented, you will be disappointed a lot,” he told his team.
He made it simple, defined expectations and sent them out into a wild atmosphere that seemed like a Super Bowl, especially as they also honored the 10th anniversary of the Geno Smith, Tavon Austin, Stedman Bailey Orange Bowl team that dropped 70 on Clemson.
It started early with the Mountaineers’ defensive dominance. Texas went 3 and out on its first five possessions and at the end of the game WVU had 17 more minutes of possession time while snapping the ball 85 times.
WVU opened up a 14-0 lead when Doege hit Sam James across the middle for a 13-yard touchdown and then a 20-yard score to Winston Wright Jr.
Texas had a couple of big plays within them, one a 49-yard scoring run by Keilan Robinson and a 52-yard scoring pass to Xavier Worthy in the second half, after they had only 23 first-half passing yards.
But, it seemed, every time they scored, WVU answered and did so with long, demoralizing drives that kept the ball away from the Longhorns’ skill players and let the defense rest.
It got close, Texas sneaking to within 5 points early in the fourth quarter but Casey Legg hammered home a field goal and Texas’ last real chance ended with senior Sean Mahone making an interception.
“I can’t describe the feeling to have it end that way. There are so many emotions right now,” Mahone said after the game.
So, WVU needs a win next week not only for a bowl game but to reach .500 for the regular season.
