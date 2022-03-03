MORGANTOWN — Sometimes numbers in sports tell only part of the story.
Doesn’t matter the sport, although we will focus on this today on West Virginia’s basketball team. The best example of what we’re talking about came from the catcher-turned baseball announcer Tim McCarver, who was Bob Gibson’s catcher in 1968 when Gibson set the record for the lowest earned run average in baseball history at 1.12.
While everyone was lauding Gibson for his skill, a 95 mile an hour fastball, the nastiest slider baseball had ever seen, the most competitive pitcher ever to take the mound, McCarver noticed something far more important in Gibson’s success.
“Bob Gibson is the luckiest pitcher in baseball,” McCarver said. “Every time he pitches the other team doesn’t score any runs.”
While McCarver was right about the second part of his comment, the first probably is not the reason behind the instant slumps that mystically came over opponents.
So, it is with this year’s West Virginia basketball team.
It seems that every time the West Virginia defense is on the floor, the opposition is made up of five Steph Curry’s. They shoot, they score.
Take Oklahoma in its 72-59 victory over the Mountaineers Tuesday night, WVU’s seventh straight and 14th loss in its last 15 games.
The Sooners shot 52.9% from the field and it wasn’t due to the loose rims at Oklahoma, where if you hit the rim it bounced up and went in ... at least it seemed that way for Oklahoma. The Mountaineers might have been able to take advantage of it themselves but they barely could hit the rim in the first half, shooting just 22% from the floor with only 8 field goals.
But Oklahoma’s accuracy had nothing to do with it. Just like WVU’s last four opponents, it wasn’t a matter of making shots, it was a matter of making layups.
“It’s not like they shot the ball great,” Coach Bob Huggins said. “They made layups.”
Layups after layups after layups.
They back cut, they front cut, they drove to the basket and WVU played that old ole’ defense like a matador letting them go by.
The thing was, it wasn’t even the worst defense WVU has played this year not that you can compliment them on their improvement.
There was a game five weeks ago that opened with the opposing team scoring six straight layups.
So, what the Sooners did in this game shouldn’t have come as any surprise especially since the Sooners were the opponent that night, too.
“We told them for three days they are going to drive it and then they’re going to cut from the other side,” Huggins said. “They must have done that five, six, eight times in the second half.”
And every time they did, they got a layup.
“We went over it and over it,” Huggins said. “We show them film. We showed the film on what happens when you don’t stay attached to your man or when you don’t absorb cuts from the other side. It makes no difference to them.”
It made a difference in the game, though.
“I think overall we could have done a better job of shutting things down,” center Pauly Paulicap, who actually was one of the few Mountaineers who gave 100% effort and had his best night with 10 points and five rebounds, said. “We gave up way too many easy shots. It’s been the same story all season. Today, we had an opportunity but we didn’t get it done.”
This is killing Huggins.
“I’m embarrassed,” the veteran coach said. “We didn’t compete. We just didn’t compete. We don’t have competitive guys.”
He won’t have to watch it much longer. The regular season ends Saturday when TCU comes to the Coliseum on Senior Day and then there’s what looks to be a one-game stay in the Big 12 Tournament. If they do lose the final two games, giving them a nine-game losing streak, a 14-18 final record and a string of losing 15 of their final 17 games, there may be no postseason play at all.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.