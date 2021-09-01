MORGANTOWN — It was a good day and a bad day for former West Virginia quarterbacks on Tuesday.
For Austin Kendall, who transferred away from WVU to attempt to get a starting job in Division 1 football after having been a mostly a backup at Oklahoma and West Virginia, it was a good day.
Kendall wound up playing for Skip Holtz at Louisiana Tech and after a strong camp won the starting job.
Not that it will be a picnic, playing the opener against Mississippi State of the SEC.
The news wasn’t so good for former Mountaineers star Will Grier, who was cut by the NFL’s Carolina Panthers despite having played well in the preseason.
Grier was a third-round pick of the Panthers in 2019 but never found his groove in his hometown of Charlotte.
He could wind up on the practice squad, as could former WVU safety Kenny Robinson, also cut Tuesday by the Panthers.
---
According to the depth chart put out by WVU on Tuesday for the Maryland game, Neal Brown has made his decisions on special teams and has decided that Casey Legg will kick field goals, Evan Staley will come back from a serious knee injury and kick off and Tyler Sumpter, just rewarded with a scholarship, will punt.
“What Evan has been able to do in 10 months after suffering a severe knee injury is amazing,” Brown said. “He’s going to handle our kickoff duties. I think he needs to appreciate what he’s been able to do, coming back in a short time and being able to perform at a high level.
“Casey has been consistent through camp,” Brown said. “He did a good job of changing the ball flight, getting it higher. He doesn’t get too high, doesn’t get too low. If you remember he was pressed into action two years ago, made a huge kick at Baylor that was taken away, then came back and made a big kick against Kansas State.
“It’s a great story, a soccer player growing up, didn’t play high school football ... didn’t have a football team. He waited his turn, took advantage of his opportunities and now he’ll kick the ball for us against Maryland.”
---
Also on the depth chart Daryl Porter is listed ahead of Jackie Matthews at the cornerback slot across from Nicktroy Fortune.
“Jackie missed a good bit of time but he’s going to play,” Brown said. “He’s going to be healthy for the game, but he missed some time during fall camp. We grade everything defensive and Daryl was our most productive in that room during camp. He’s had some growth and he’s earned that opportunity. But Jackie will play and play a lot.”
---
Another contested position was right tackle and it’s listed as either Parker Moorer or true freshman Wyatt Milum at right tackle.
“Both will play. A lot of it will be based on how practice goes this week,” Brown said. Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s practices will go a long way in determining how those reps are going to be split up,” Brown said.
---
There will be a number of freshmen and newcomers getting playing time, too, headed by wide receiver Kaden Prather, who is listed as Bryce Ford-Wheaton’s back up and has turned a lot of heads for a freshman.
It’s the same with Milum, the freshman right tackle out of Spring Hill, who Brown says, will share time with Parker Moorer.
Another freshman, Justin Johnson Jr. will probably get some playing time and a lot of that may depend upon how much Tony Mathis, listed as Leddie Brown’s backup at running back, is able to play. Brown lists him and tight end Mike O’Laughlin as “gameday decisions.”
On defense, both linebacker transfers Lance Dixon and Deshawn Stephens will play, as will defensive back Charles Woods.
Brown said that Aubrey Burkes, another transfer, is a possibility and Kerry Martin, who sat out last year, should get some playing time.
