MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University junior center Derek Culver and sophomore guard Miles "Deuce" McBride have been named honorable mention on the Associated Press' All-America team.
The duo led the Mountaineers to a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament, where the Mountaineers will play their first game against Morehead State at 9:50 p.m. Friday, which will be broadcast on truTV.
On Senior Day, Culver became WVU's 54th career 1,000-point scorer and finished the year averaging 14.6 points per game and 9.8 rebounds a game.
Culver set a career high in scoring with 29 points in a double overtime loss to Oklahoma earlier this season, and he led the Big 12 in double-doubles with 11 for the entire season.
McBride made a huge step forward from his freshman season, as he pushed his scoring average to 15.3 points a game to lead the team while also bettering his field goal percentage, 3-point percentage and free throw shooting. In addition to leading the team in scoring, he led the Mountaineers in assists with 128.
McBride also recorded his first 30-point game of his WVU career, as he netted 31 in a loss to Kansas.
McBride finished second in the Big 12 in assists with 128, while he also took care of the ball so well that he led the conference in assist/turnover ratio at 2.6:1.
Bob Huggins may not yet be a Hall of Fame coach, but he is the District 2 Coach of the Year, according to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.
Huggins was one of nine coaches selected as District Coaches of the Year, with his district covering West Virginia, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C. and Delaware.
Chosen to the 10-player All-District team were WVU's Derek Culver and Deuce McBride.
Joining Huggins as district coaches of the year were:
District 1: Jared Grasso, Bryant; District 3: Mike Young, Virginia Tech; District 4: Nate Oats, Alabama; District 5: Juwan Howard, Michigan; District 6; Darian DeVries, Drake; District 7: Scott Drew, Baylor; District 8: Niko Medved, Colorado State; District 9: Mark Few, Gonzaga.
Three schools had both the district coach of the year and player of the year, with Jared Butler of Baylor joining Drew; Corey Kispert joining Mark Few of Gonzaga, and Herbert Jones of Alabama joining coach Nate Oats.
Other players of the year were Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova; Matthew Hurt, Duke, in WVU's District 2; Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois; Luka Garza, Iowa, and Neemias Queta, Utah State.
You'd think that by now travel plans would be made for the upcoming NCAA Tournament, but WVU women's basketball coach Mike Carey said on Tuesday he has not heard about travel plans and wasn't sure whether his team will have to stop along the way and pick up some other teams heading for San Antonio.
He wasn't complaining, though. He wouldn't have complained if he had to travel by bus.
"At Salem," he said, "we went by van. We'd load up three vans and I'd drive one of them."
If he could make one request, however, he would hope to not have an early morning flight to San Antonio.
"I want to hold a practice before we go and I don't want to have to call it for 6 a.m.," he said.
There's a familiar face among the mid-major coaches in the NCAA Tournament and a dangerous one.
Rick Pitino, now at Iona after being run out of Louisville, is bringing his fifth team to the tournament, and you better believe he's a dangerous foe, considering his record in the NCAA Tournament is 54-19.
Looking for a dangerous contender who may be overlooked in brackets. Try Purdue.
Out of the Big 10, which most consider the best conference in the country, Purdue is hoping that Sasha Stefanovic will come out of a shooting slump that has seen him go 9-for-37 from 3 over the last nine games. You have to hit 3s in the tournament to go deep and that could happen for the Boilermakers, considering they still won seven of those nine games. Stefanovic could turn the Boilermakers into a contender for the national title if he too gets going.
Kansas State forward Antonio Gordon, who started 21 games this season, has been granted a release from his scholarship and is planning to transfer.
He sat out the Wildcats' last game of the year and coach Bruce Weber said it was for "total health reasons" without expanding on that.
Before WVU plays a game, coach Bob Huggins says he has more work to do with Derek Culver, upon whom much rests if WVU is to make a deep run.
"We've got to get him to be more assertive at the rim," Huggins said.
In three of WVU's last four games Culver has gotten just three, six and eight shots at the basket, and he's gone five games without collecting double-figure rebounds, twice reaching nine.
