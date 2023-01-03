MORGANTOWN — Despite not yet having hired an offensive coordinator to replace Graham Harrell, West Virginia football coach Neal Brown replaced his departed wide receivers coach Tony Washington with Bilal Marshall, who worked with Brown’s wide receivers as an offensive graduate assistant in 2020-21.
Marshall has his work cut out for him, inheriting a receiving corps that lost its top four receivers — Sam James and Bryce-Ford Wheaton leaving for the NFL and Reese Smith and Kaden Prather into the transfer portal.
Marshall spent last season as wide receivers coach at Virginia Military Institute.
“I am excited that Bilal is returning as the receivers coach,” Brown said in announcing the hire. “He came here as one of our graduate assistant coaches three years ago, did an outstanding job and was a valuable asset to our program, not only on the field but with our recruiting efforts. I look forward to him joining our program once again.”
Marshall was a receiver for Purdue from 2012 through 2016, ranking second on the team with 40 catches for 477 yards and three touchdowns his senior season.
In 2017, he played for the Ottawa Rough Riders in the Canadian Football League.
Marshall began his coaching career at Champagnat High School in his native Miami, Florida, where he was the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach for a team that won the Class 2A State Championship in 2019.
“I am looking forward to returning to a special place like West Virginia University,” Marshall said. “Working with outstanding players and respected men like Neal Brown and his coaching staff is a great opportunity for me personally and professionally. I can’t wait to get started.”
---
Late last week, WVU’s football program missed out on a potentially productive transfer when Florida State when linebacker Amari Gainer, the team’s leading tackler opted to sign with North Carolina over WVU, Cincinnati and other schools.
---
Former WVU star Alex Ruoff, who has ended his professional playing career, most of it overseas, after 13 years and has begun a coaching career as a graduate assistant for Bob Huggins at WVU, recently received a big-time honor when his high school basketball jersey was retired at Central High near Tampa, Florida.
The ceremony was held on the same night they named the court after the school’s long-time coach, John Sedlack.
---
Juwan Staten, a star but often overlooked player on Huggins’ teams in the mid-2010s, has accepted the head coaching job at Flyght Academy Prep in his hometown of Dayton, Ohio.
Staten originally played at the University of Dayton before transferring to WVU as a sophomore, where he would go to play a key role for the Mountaineers as they moved into the Big 12.
Staten was an All-Big 12 Conference first team player in 2014 and 2015. He scored 1,260 points and sits sixth in career assists with 432 while averaging 13.4 points per and 4.6 assists per game.
He is one of only six players in school history to record 1,000 points, 400 assists, 100 steals and 350 rebounds. His top game came as a junior when he scored 35 points against Kansas State as part of a season during which he averaged 18.4 points per game.
He spent the 2020-21 season as graduate assistant with WVU and spent a lot of time working with Miles “Deuce” McBride, who has gone on to play for the New York Knicks.
