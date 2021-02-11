MORGANTOWN — To Bob Huggins, this is what basketball is supposed to be about.
A coach, players in a locker room who care and share.
Team.
No, make that capital letters — TEAM.
What happened at Cincinnati doesn’t matter with him for he has no rearview mirror, as you might have heard. What happened last year doesn’t matter, either.
In fact, what happened earlier this year, the COVID, the injuries, yes, even the defection of Oscar Tshiebwe is now gone and forgotten.
The truth of the matter is he’s tired of hearing about that in every interview, every story. He says his players feel the same way.
Oscar’s Kentucky’s man child now and where, by the way, are they?
“First and foremost, I get tired of watching a game and hearing about we don’t have Oscar,” he said after going into Lubbock and beating Texas Tech, 82,71, and doing it without Taz Sherman, without Miles “Deuce” McBride for 11 minutes of the first half and without Derek Culver for even longer in the second half.
Those were losses of personnel that matter. Oscar might as well be Robertson rather than Tshiebwe for as much as he now means to this year’s team.
“No, we don’t have Oscar and we’ve been fine,” he said. “After a while I know it grinds on our guys as well. If you want to say losing Isaiah [Cottrell, to an Achilles injury] really hurt us. It did because Isaiah could have played with this style. Isaiah could have stepped out, hit 3s. Isaiah could pass the ball. He could handle the ball. So let’s give these guys a bunch of credit. Let’s stop talking about the past.”
The only good that has come out Tshiebwe’s defection is to motivate those who he left behind.
“That’s been a motivation for them, to show people, ‘Hey, we’re pretty good,” he said.
Without Tshiebwe, Huggins had to change his offensive and defensive approach and the unintended consequence was that what he came up with fit his team perfectly. It allowed movement and motion and outside shooting. It brought out the best in McBride and Sherman and Sean McNeil and, yes, even Culver.
Think of it this way. Since the Florida game four games back, four different players have registered career high point totals:
Florida — Derek Culver, 28
Kansas — Deuce McBride, 31 and Taz Sherman, 25
Texas Tech — Sean McNeil, 26
This is a team where something special seems to be happening, a team perched to jump back into the Top 10 and where all of a sudden there are whispers that it might be special enough to be a Final Four team.
“Absolutely,” McNeil said. “If you don’t think your team is special, l.. I mean, the way we’re playing, it’s kind of neat. Obviously, we had some things go on early in the year with Oscar. We all wish him the best, but we’re playing a different style and it’s opened a lot of things for guys to make plays.
“Deuce is able to make plays and create. Taz is able to do that. We just got a bunch of guys who can score the ball and Derek is a huge threat inside. The way we’re playing now we have a chance to be really special.”
Instead of COVID-19 raging through the team, there is confidence and pride. They are melding into one unit, into that’s team with capital letters.
“This year is so unique,” McNeil said. “It has really tied our team closer. I’d do anything for our guys. I’d take a bullet for those guys and they would for me.”
And that is where Huggins want them to be. Now if he can hold together for another month.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.