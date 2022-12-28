MORGANTOWN — Certainly on that day almost four years ago when Neal Brown was named to replace Dana Holgorsen as head football coach at West Virginia University no one would have imagined that as he was getting ready to begin his fifth season there would be total uncertainty about what type of offense he would be running.
Think about it for a moment.
Brown not only doesn’t know who his quarterback will be this season, having declared an open competition between Garrett Greene and Nicco Marchiol, but he can’t even be sure what style of offense he will run as the two possess styles that fit best into contrasting offenses.
What’s more, Brown is currently in the market for a third offensive coordinator in three years, one to replace Graham Harrell, who left for Purdue and takes his Air Raid background with him.
There are, however, strong indications that the Air Raid approach is outdated, considering the personnel Brown has on hand to build an offensive approach.
More likely than a team that soars for its scores, Brown is more likely to run for fun on offense and if all goes in the direction things seem to be pointing, the Mountaineers will field a team that will run a ball control, power running offense.
This is not what Brown had in mind the day he was named coach, saying in his introductory press conference:
“We will be a fast-paced, attacking offense. We’ll get playmakers in space, put points on the board. We’ll get it done on offense any way necessary to win the game.”
It didn’t happen that way at all and now his team has lost not only the offensive coordinator, the starting quarterback in J.T. Daniels and it’s top four receivers, it seems to have its strengths in an experienced and solid offensive line built around perhaps a pair of All-Conference and maybe All-American offensive linemen in Zach Frazier and Wyatt Milum.
Behind that it has four returning running backs who offer potential to play either a power or a slashing game to make up for the fact that the receiving corps is being rebuilt from the ground up as leading receivers Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Sam James have left for the NFL while Kaden Prather and Reese Smith opted to go into the transfer portal.
The top four — Ford-Wheaton, James, Prather and Reese — caught 70% of all completed passes and 78% of all air yardage gained while other wide receivers, running backs and tight ends accounted for the rest.
Only three of 20 touchdown receptions returned, two of them from wide receivers Preston Fox and Jeremiah Aaron while the other belongs to running back Justin Johnson Jr.
In fact, WVU returns only 30 receptions from wide receivers for just 317 yards.
This does not offer great expectations through the air at present and the strength of the early signing class did not bring any highly ranked receiver recruits, the top being Ja’Shaun Poke, a 5-10, 185-pound transfer from Kent State who caught 31 passes for 362 yards and a touchdown for the Golden Flashes last season.
While that doubles the number of receptions in 2022 by returning WVU wide receivers, it is difficult to translate what 31 MAC catches equates to in Big 12 production.
WVU’s emphasis in recruiting during this cycle was on tight ends and running backs, along with linemen on the offensive side of the ball seeming to signal a decision that it would be a run-first, ball-control approach.
And considering that if freshman sensation CJ Donaldson Jr., a 240-pound power back who scored 8 touchdowns before breaking an ankle, comes back at full speed, WVU will have an interesting mix of running backs who can be used in many different ways.
“The running back room is going to be really talented and I think the signs of a really good offensive coach is you take the pieces you have and you get the most out of them,” Brown said on signing day. “We’re going to have multiple pieces at running back and we need to get more than one running back on the field. To do that, you’ve got to have guys who can do different things.”
Donaldson would be the key, but the man who was the starter for most of last year, Tony Mathis, wound up edging Donaldson as the team’s leading rusher with 562 yards with 5 TDs to 526 yards.
But WVU also discovered late in the year that Justin Johnson Jr. and Jaylen Anderson offer tremendous potential; Johnson gaining 430 yards with 3 touchdowns and Anderson adding 275 yards on 35 tries, an average of 7.9 yards per try.
Not to be overlooked among the freshmen coming in was DJ Oliver out of the Florida Panhandle, a running back who stands at 6-foot and packs 240 pounds, an indication that WVU is serious about power running.
They also added a pair of promising young backs who offer breakaway potential in Jordan Jackson out of Fairfield, Ohio, and Jaheim White from York, Pa., a 5-9, 185-pound back who has the potential to return kicks.
To run a power offense, Brown understands he needs tight ends, not only to block but to serve as pass receivers without anyone at the wide receiver spot.
With Mike O’Laughlin having entered the portal along with Brian Polendey’s career coming to an end, that position also has to be rebuilt.
Brown latched on to a last second tight end transfer when Kole Taylor, a 6-7. 250-pounder with pass-catching ability, announced his transfer from LSU to WVU ... giving them much needed experience at the position.
While at LSU he started 12 of 32 games played and has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
“This isn’t something I took lightheartedly. I loved my time at LSU,” he told the hometown Grand Junction, Colorado, Daily Sentinel. “I think the biggest thing is that I want to go somewhere that fits best for me as a player. I like the team, I love my teammates and the coaches.
“It was something I needed to do for my career and future. This was a long time coming, not an overnight decision.”
West Virginia will be active in the portal and hopes to add about 10 more recruits before going into camp next summer, but the structure of the offense seems to have taken form, one that can be run by either Garrett Greene or Nicco Marchiol.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.