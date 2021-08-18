FAIRMONT — West Virginia University has inked a set of three football games between the Mountaineers and the Mid-American Conference’s Ohio University Bobcats, WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons announced Wednesday.
The first of three games will be hosted by Ohio, taking place at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio on September 6, 2025. The next two iterations will take place in Morgantown on September 18, 2027 and September 1, 2029.
The two schools have not played since 2001, when the Mountaineers secured a 20-to-3 victory in Morgantown. The two universities have met 17 times total, with WVU currently holding a 13-to-4 series advantage over the Bobcats.
Ohio finished their shortened 2020 season 2-1, and went 7-6 in 2019, earning a bowl bid as they defeated Nevada 30-21 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
Ohio is currently coached by Tim Albin, after long time head man Frank Solich, who while a coach at Ohio was the oldest football coach in the NCAA, stepped down for health reasons after the 2020 season. Solich stepped down as the winningest coach in MAC history, with 115 wins. Albin was the associate head coach on Solich’s staff.
Ohio currently counts five alumni amongst the ranks of the NFL, including Javon Hagan, a safety on last year’s Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
This announcement provides a small amount of assurance for WVU’s coming years, as the future of the Mountaineers and every team in the Big 12 was thrown into question following Oklahoma and Texas’ acceptance into the SEC, which will take effect on June 30, 2025, when the current Big 12 media rights deal expires— though it’s possible that the schools will attempt to join sooner.
As far as 2021 is concerned, though, West Virginia opens its season at Maryland on September 4, at 3:30 p.m. In June of this year, WVU said they expected to allow 100% capacity at sporting events starting in the fall. The game will be available on ESPN.
