MORGANTOWN — The situation is far different from how he pictured it a decade ago when Oliver Luck, then the athletic director at West Virginia, got together with Penn State AD Dave Joyner and announced the two schools had agreed to renew their long dormant, one-sided rivalry.
The announcement was made on September 19, 2013, and it was greeted with much anticipation a decade’s worth, because the best the two schools could work into the scheduling of a Big 12 and Big Ten team was home-and-home games to open the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
Luck envisioned WVU, under Dana Holgorsen, having grown into a national contender in the conference it had joined two years earlier while Penn State was certain it would carry on its long-standing tradition of excellence.
The countdown began then and a decade went by. College football is nearly unrecognizable today compared to 2013 ... realignment, NIL, transfer portal ... Luck has gone on to how many other jobs since then ... Holgorsen is in Houston.
It has been 32 years since the two teams played, renewing this rivalry with a historic 60th renewal.
But much as things have changed, the more they have stayed the same and WVU goes into it looking for just its 10th victory.
Most “experts” give them about the same chance of getting it as the days left in the countdown to kickoff are ZERO.
Penn State is favored by 20.5 points ... probably more like 20.9 points. Make it three touchdowns.
The Nittany Lions are coming off an 11-2 season, ranked No. 7 nationally and West Virginia ... well unranked and facing a defining year in its history, as most believe it’s a win-and-go-to-a-bowl season or be gone season for Coach Neal Brown.
ESPN’s computer gives the Mountaineers an 11.9% chance of winning.
The three victories that WVU owns in 34 games at Happy Valley would put that figure at 8.8%.
Those with hope do point out at least this is the right time of the century for WVU to take a trip to Penn State — all of the three wins having come in years ending with 3 or 4.
Underdogs?
“I like being an underdog,” junior center Zach Frazier, the All-American, said this week. “I like when people doubt us, that fuels me. When someone says I can’t do something, that just makes me want to do it back.”
“We’re ready to prove to everybody that we can compete,” senior linebacker Lee Kpogba said. “It’s definitely fuel because it just shows that everybody is against us. The people around this facility are probably the only ones who think we can win this game. It’s just fuel added to the fire.”
“I don’t think it bother us,” junior safety Aubrey Burks said. “We know our backs are against the wall. Like (safeties) [safeties coach Dontae Wright] tells us, ‘It’s always good when somebody doubts you because now you can go prove them wrong. We know what we’ve got to do to prove everybody wrong.”
It is an intriguing matchup of teams that on the surface seem to mirror each other, if you can forget history.
Both had to wage quarterback competitions WVU with Garrett Greene expected to start for WVU over Nicco Marchiol and Drew Allar, a former 5-star recruit, for Penn State over Beau Pribula.
Both considered their running backs their top weapons and expect to run first. WVU featuring CJ Donaldson, returning from a lower leg injury in the seventh game last year that required surgery, along with Justin Johnson Jr., Jaylen Anderson and Jahiem White.
Penn State’s running backs, headed by Nicholas Singleton, a 6-0, 228-pouder who reminds you of CJ Donaldson as he combines power and speed, are special.
“Their running backs play off each other and you’ll see both of them on the field [at the same time),” Brown said. “Singleton is a player with a speed and strength combination you seldom see. His lower body is so strong. He can break one tackle and go to the house.”
Like WVU, Penn State went into camp unsure of its wide receiving corps but both came out believing they had quality, even if not yet marveled at.
Perhaps the two teams are closest, however, in skilled, experienced offensive lines, perhaps two of the nation’s best.
The difference comes on defense, and WVU’s is going to have to be light years better than it was last year to catch up with Penn State. The Mountaineers gave up 32.9 points a game last year while Penn State allowed 18.2. You run out of fingers trying to count up the point differential, but it figures out to two touchdowns per game.
The Mountaineers spent the off-season working on its physicality and tackling and knows it has to find a way to get some takeaways, intercepting just four passes all last season and recovering just six fumbles.
But the time for talking is now over. The long-awaited kickoff is just hours away. It’s West Virginia-Penn State and that is going to answer a lot of questions ... and lead to a lot more.
