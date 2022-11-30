MORGANTOWN — Well, as promised, that didn't take long.
Less than two weeks after firing Shane Lyons as West Virginia athletic director after a contentious meeting with school president Gordon Gee, an outgrowth of Lyons' decision to give Coach Neal Brown a two-year contract extension and significantly increasing the buyout in length and money while also inefficiently handling fundraising, the Mountaineers grabbed off a rising star among athletic directors in Wren Baker from the University of North Texas.
“When we began this search, we were determined to find someone who could lead in the modern realities of intercollegiate athletics and build on the legacy of his predecessors,” Gee said Wednesday. “We wanted someone who clearly understood the dynamics of a fast-changing athletics environment and had found success being at the forefront of this new world that includes managing NIL and the portal. We looked at a number of well-qualified candidates and, at the end of the day, Wren met every one of our needs.”
It is safe to say that, as 247Sports pointed out, with this hire, they addressed both issues that got Lyons fired.
Baker, at four different universities — Northwest Missouri State, Memphis, Missouri and North Texas — led record-breaking fundraising programs. Baker led record fundraising years at North Texas. The school registered its four best fundraising years in its history, and the overall top five largest gifts at UNT came under Baker’s leadership. He guided North Texas athletics to a school record for fundraising in a single year, nearly doubling the previous department record.
Ticket revenue increased by 125% under Baker, and football attendance grew by 71%, while men’s and women’s basketball crowds grew by more than 60%. Additional achievements at North Texas included a five-year strategic plan, new 20-year facilities master plan and lucrative contracts for multi-media rights, licensing, apparel and equipment.
And, Baker has been a strong recruiter of coaches. He hired 16 head coaches in his career and they combined to win 70% of their games.
He won't, however, begin his tenure at WVU on a football coaching search as the school has announced that Neal Brown will continue as coach despite a 21-24 record over four years at the school and strong fan movement to have him replaced.
Plans are for Baker to evaluate Brown through next season.
So, who is Wren Baker?
Baker came out of Valliant, in the southeastern corner of Oklahoma, from where he earned an undergraduate degree in computer science. He was, like so many collegians, looking for a profession that would provide him with a large salary.
But as a junior he was asked to sit in on a prospective student interview. While sitting in the student was asked why she had chosen her major and that question led to a conversation which had a huge impact on the direction his life would take.
"She told the faculty member that she would love to be a teacher. You could hear the passion in her voice," Baker said. "But since she knew it wouldn't make money. She chose to focus on finance."
The advisor told her to follow her passion not the money.
"I had no idea what the impact was on her, but it had an impact on me. A few weeks later I changed my major to education and have never looked back."
He probably owes that advisor a cut of the 6-year, $6.6 million contract with incentives that runs through Dec. 21, 2028.
Following graduation, he became principal and athletic director for Valliant Public Schools. At age 26 he was the youngest principal in Oklahoma and when he moved to Rogers State University in Claremore he was the first men's basketball coach in the school history.
Baker moved onto Oklahoma State where he earned his masters degree in education leadership and was operations assistant for Hall of Fame coach Eddie Sutton, who was teaching a class he took there.
He moved on to the athletic directorship at Northwest Missouri State, was deputy director of athletics at Memphis and at Missouri where he also served a short stint as interim AD before moving onto North Texas in 2016 as vice president and director of athletics.
A year ago, he was rewarded for his accomplishments at North Texas with a contract extension through 2029.
That deal started at $625,000 with $25,000 yearly increases until it topped out at $800,000.
