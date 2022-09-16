MORGANTOWN — There is nothing really like getting a puppy or a kitten.
Doesn’t matter if it comes on Christmas morning from Santa Claus or on just a normal Tuesday afternoon from a shelter.
They are so innocent, so clumsy, so inquisitive and, of course, so filled with potential.
In many ways it is not much different than a football coach who gets a young player filled with potential but so raw that in many ways he is nothing but a puppy or kitten coming into the house — first to be house broken, then to be nourished, taught to follow rules, grow into those oversized paws that had him or her flopping around the house.
This, one might say, is the Sean Martin story at West Virginia.
He came on the scene from Bluefield, potential bursting from his every pore but with so much to learn, so much to experience before he could become the defensive lineman the West Virginia coaches believed he would be.
“High school football in West Virginia, it wasn’t really hard,” Martin said. “Adapting to college football was way harder. It took two years. Like Coach Brown always told me, I’m a two-year development player.”
His credentials were spotless when he was recruited out of Bluefield, ranked the No. 1 or 2 top prospect in the state by the most prestigious recruiting services. He was All-State and had the major programs on his trail ... offers from Baylor, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, North Carolina and N.C. State, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, Purdue, Utah, Vanderbilt, Virginia and Virginia Tech.
But he wanted to stay at home.
Physically, he was imposing. He stood 6-5, weighted 250 pounds and had the wingspan of a jumbo jet.
But he was a puppy that needed to gain strength, weight and knowledge, something that now is gathered within a body that has grown to 280 pounds.
In the spring he seemed ready to become a contributor the defense.
“Sean has done well, had a good offseason,” defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley said. “The thing about Sean and probably the person that needs to realize this more than anybody is Sean himself. He is 6-5 and 280 pounds and he’s probably an 82 to 83.5-inch arm span and that’s a lot of body to control, but at the end of the day he’s still a 19-year-old kid.”
Lesley said it would come with work in the weight room and that was what he concentrated on over the summer.
“Versatility and athleticism are premiums but so is length and it creates a different set of issues for an offense. Sean just has to learn how to use that and he will.”
All of it now is coming together. Martin had a good summer camp and has played well early and now is ready to turn it loose with more playing time.
Against Kansas he had four tackles, two of them for losses and just jumped off the game tapes.
“If there was a guy that played well up front, it was Sean,” Lesley said. “His role will increase and it needs to. He’s ready for that. He understands what he can be now.
“There are positions we can get him in up front that will really help us, particularly against a team like Kansas the next time we come across that style of offense,” Lesley said.
This the opportunity he has waited for, knocking on the door and having it swing open for him.
“My mom always tells me to take advantage of my opportunities,” he said. “The coaches always speak on it. I just got to do the right things, do the little things and get better each and every day.”
If things go as expected in Saturday’s 1 p.m. game at home against Towson, who is undefeated but also untested by any quality opposition, he should get a chance to play a lot and prove he belongs high up in the rotation on the defensive line along with Dante Stills, Taijh Alston and Jordan Jefferson.
It is WVU Sports Hall of Fame induction day with ceremonies beginning at 10 a.m. in the Caperton Indoor facility with football stars Tavon Austin, Stedman Bailey and Geno Smith joining basketball star Kevin Jones, Donna Abbott (women’s basketball), Marie-Louise Asselin (cross country/track), Marsha Beasley (rifle) and Marilee Hohmann (rifle) making up the class of 2022.
