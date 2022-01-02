EDITOR’S NOTE: The year 2021 was a year unlike any other, a year troubled by COVID-19, a year of transformation for college sports and the Big 12 in particular as Oklahoma and Texas announced they were jumping to the SEC, setting off another round of conference expansion. It was a year where the transfer portal exploded, where WVU’s football and basketball teams disappointed but where the sports such as men’s soccer and volleyball reached new heights.
Over the next week we will look at all aspects of it, a day-by-day recount of what transpired as well as a look at the top performances and performers of the year in separate stories. We will also look back on the Mountaineer athletes and coaches who were taken from us during the year.
We give you Oct. through Dec. today.
October
Oct. 2 — WVU officially retires linebacker Darryl Talley’s No. 90 on Homecoming but for the second week in a row the Mountaineers lose on a late drive and field goal, falling to Texas Tech, 23-20, for the third year in a row.
Oct. 2 — In the first ever pitching matchup of former WVU pitchers, Toronto’s Alek Manoah outdueled John Means of the Baltimore Orioles to finish a spectacular rookie season with an 9-2 record and 3.22 earned run average while striking out 127 batters in 111.2 innings pitched.
Oct. 2 — The No. 3-ranked West Virginia University rifle team opened its 2021-22 season by defeating No. 2 Ole Miss, 4733-4683, on Saturday evening in Oxford, Mississippi. WVU swept Ole Miss in both disciplines, winning smallbore, 2348-2319, and air rifle, 2385-2364.
Oct. 5 — The West Virginia University rifle team moved up two spots to No. 1 in the Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association poll. The Mountaineers were last ranked No. 1 in the weekly poll on Jan. 13, 2021.
Oct. 13 — Taz Sherman was named honorable mention on the Big 12’s Preseason Basketball team, WVU’s only player to receive any mention.
Oct. 19 — WVU Junior Ceili McCabe has been named the NCAA DI Women’s National Athlete of the week. The Vancouver, British Columbia, native led the Mountaineers with a first-place finish at the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Cross Country Invitational, on Oct. 15, in Madison, Wisconsin. Along with her first career national honor, McCabe also was tabbed Big 12 Runner of the Week.
Oct. 19 — For the first time since 2009, when they finished sixth in the NCAA Championships, the West Virginia University cross country team ranked No. 1 in the Mid-Atlantic Region United States Track and Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association weekly rankings.
Oct. 23 — Leddie Brown rushed for 111 yards and three TDs as WVU broke a seven-game road losing streak and won its first Big 12 game of the year, beating TCU, 27-19.
Oct. 27 — WVU DB Sean Mahone was named one of 13 finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy given annually to college football’s top scholar-athlete.
Oct. 27 — After a pair of career-best performances last week, WVU junior goalkeeper Kayza Massey was named the United Soccer Coaches Division I National Player of the Week. The Ottawa, Ontario, native recorded a career-high seven saves against Texas on Oct. 21, before matching the career-best mark at Baylor on Oct. 24, to help the Mountaineers earn a pair of scoreless draws in double overtime.
Oct. 28 — Redshirt junior Dyon Dromers scored the tying goal after a long absence and sophomore Ciro Bourlot Jaeggi the winning goal as WVU’s men’s soccer team notched the program’s 500th all-time win, 2-1, over Georgia State.
Oct. 30 — Bryce Ford-Wheaton made maybe the best catch of the year at the back of the end zone, Jarret Doege threw for 370 yards and Leddie Brown rushed for 107 yards and two TDs as WVU upset No. 22 Iowa State, 38-31, in a classic seesaw battle at Mountaineer Field to reach 4-4 for the season.
Oct. 31 — Sixth-seeded West Virginia scored a 1-0 victory over No. 3 Baylor on freshman Dilary Heredia-Beltran’s goal in the 79th minute to advance to the semifinals of the Big 12 Women’s Soccer Championships in Round Rock, Texas. It gave WVU its 22nd consecutive 10-victory season.
November
Nov. 2 — Senior defender Jordan Brewster led the way for four WVU players on the All-Big 12 -Women’s Soccer First Team, earning her second consecutive honor on the all-conference first team. Junior goalkeeper Kayza Massey and junior defender Nicole Payne were recognized on the second team, while freshman forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran was named to the All-Freshman team.
Nov. 3 — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team was ranked No. 23 in the USA TODAY/Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Preseason Poll. The Mountaineers received 165 points to rank 23rd after being ranked 24th in the final poll last year.
Nov. 4 — WVU redshirt junior Casey Legg was named a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, signifying the top kicker in college football, Legg had connected on 14-of-15 field goal attempts at the time, including 13 straight makes this season.
Nov. 4 — WVU’s women’s soccer team played to a 0-0, double overtime draw with Texas but had its Big 12 Championship run cut short after the Longhorns advanced in a 4-3 penalty kick shootout during semifinal action in Round Rock, Texas.
Nov. 6 — Sophomore Molly McGhin tied the school record in air rifle with a score of 600, the sixth WVU shooter to accomplish the feat, and led the way to a tight 4724-4723 victory over TCU.
Nov. 8 — After 21 consecutive trips to the NCAA’s women’s soccer championships, West Virginia missed being selected as it ended its season with a 10-5-5 record.
Nov. 9 — WVU’s men’s basketball team was crushed on the boards but pulled out a 60-53 victory over Oakland, Mich., in the opening game of the season at the Coliseum. Taz Sherman led the way with 18 points while Gabe Osabuohien grabbed nine rebounds and took four charges.
Nov. 10 — WVU women’s basketball coach Mike Carey signed three players for the 2022-23 season, Imarianah “Mari” Russell (Reynoldsburg, Ohio/Reynoldsburg High School), Avery “Ace” Strickland (Knoxville, Tenn./Farragut High School) and Yonta Vaughn (District Heights, Md./Bishop McNamara High School).
Nov. 10 — West Virginia’s women’s soccer team signed Reagan Mallia (Severna Park, Maryland), Iman Mustafa (El Dorado Hills, California), Ruby Teixeira (Franklin, Tennessee), Emily Thompson (Broward County, Florida), Taylor White (Cincinnati, Ohio) and Natalie Zibinskas (Duxbury, Massachusetts) for next season.
Nov. 10 — Four players from the No. 21-ranked West Virginia University men’s soccer team were named to the All-MAC Team. Junior midfielder Luke McCormick was placed on the All-MAC First Team, while fifth-year senior defender Kevin Morris, fifth-year senior goalkeeper Steven Tekesky and sophomore forward Ciro Bourlot Jaeggi all earned second-team honors.
Nov. 10 — West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins announced the signings of Josiah Davis and Josiah Harris to national letters-of-intent for the 2022-23 academic year, Davis is a 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard from Kitchener, Ontario, Canada. He attends high school at Teays Valley Christian School in Scott Depot, West Virginia. Harris is a 6-foot-7, 210-pound forward from Canton, Ohio, and attends Richmond Heights High School in Cleveland.
Nov. 11 — Ceili McCabe won the Mid-Atlantic cross country regional while leading five Top 25 finishers to qualify the team for the NCAA’s cross-country championships.
Nov. 12 — The Coliseum was sold out as West Virginia turned to its defense to secure its 100th victory in the Backyard Brawl, forcing 32 turnovers in beating Pitt, 74-59, The victory was also the 902nd of Bob Huggins’ career, tying him for sixth all-time with the legendary Bob Knight.
Nov. 13 — Former WVU and NFL great Sam Huff died at age 87.
Nov. 19 — Fifth-year senior Ana Zortea broke a program record and led the WVU men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams on day two of the WVU Invitational at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park. Zortea’s record-breaking performance came in the 100-yard backstroke, as she bested the previous school record of 53.50 — set by Amelie Currat in 2018 — with a time of 53.41.
Nov. 21 — The No. 11-seeded WVU men’s soccer team earned a 1-1 draw against Virginia Tech and advanced on penalty kicks in the NCAA Tournament Second Round at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. The Mountaineers moved on to the third round for the first time since 2007, and just the third time in program history, following a 4-3 advantage in the penalty shootout. Fifth-year senior goalkeeper Steven Tekesky made a pair of PK saves, before fifth-year senior midfielder Pau Jimenez Albelda scored the deciding goal to help WVU advance.
Nov. 22 — Quarterback Jarret Doege was named the Big 12’s Offensive Player of the Week and basketball guard Taz Sherman was named the conference’s Basketball Player of the Week.
Nov. 23 — WVU junior Ceili McCabe was named the Big 12 Women’s Runner of the Year in cross country. She is the first-ever Mountaineer to win the honor. Previously, McCabe was named Big 12 Women’s Newcomer of the Year in 2019. The honor was awarded to McCabe after a remarkable 2021 cross country season, where she went undefeated throughout the regular season and was named the Mid-Atlantic District Runner of the Year.
Nov. 23 — WVU cross country coach Sean Cleary, was named the Mid-Atlantic Regional Coach of the Year.
Nov. 27 — West Virginia made itself bowl eligible after a 2-4 start on the season, beating Kansas, 34-28, on the road. Leddie Brown surpassed 1,000 yards to become the 8th back in WVU history to do so in consecutive seasons; Tony Mathis had his first 100-yard rushing game and Josh Chandler-Semedo had two interceptions in the end zone during the fourth quarter.
Nov. 27 — No. 11 WVU defeated No. 6 Tulsa 1-0, on freshman midfielder Otto Olliinen’s gold goal in the 101st minute off assists by Ryan Crooks and Kevin Morris to reach the Elite Eight of the NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship for the first time since 1981.
Nov. 28 — For the first time in program history, WVU’s women’s volleyball team earned an at-large bid to the 2021 NCAA Division 1 Championships, matched against Illinois in Lexington, Ky.’s Memorial Coliseum. Coach Reed Sunahara’s team finished the season at 19-9 and was third in the Big 12 at 8-8.
Nov. 30 — WVU bandit VanDarius Cowan and offensive tackle Parker Moorer entered the NCAA’s transfer portal, the seventh and eighth players to do so since the start of the season.
Nov. 30 — Senior middle blocker Briana Lynch earned her second straight All-Big 12 Volleyball first team honor, outside hitter Adrian Ell earned her first and senior Lacey Zerwas was selected to the second team.
December
Dec. 1 — Former WVU football coach Rich Rodriguez starts over as head coach at Jacksonville State as it jumps to FBS and Conference USA.
Dec. 1 — Former WVU cornerback Rasul Douglas named NFL Defensive Player of the Week after helping the Green Bay Packers beat the LA Rams with six tackles, four pass breakups and an interception of Matthew Stafford pass which he returned for a TD.
Dec. 2 — Senior defensive tackle Dante Stills was named to the All-Big 12 Defensive team and teammate Zach Frazier was named to the second all-conference offensive team.
Dec. 2 — After winning the first set they ever played in the NCAA Tournament, West Virginia was eliminated by Illinois, 23-25, 25-2, 25-22, 25-20. Senior outside hitter Adrian Eli led WVU with her 12th double-double of the season with 19 kills and 12 digs. WVU finished the year with a 19-10 record, third in the Big 12 at 8-8.
Dec. 4 — WVU’s men’s 11th-seeded soccer team’s run in the NCAA Tournament ended just short of their first Final Four appearance as they fought to a double-overtime 1-1 draw with No. 3 Georgetown before losing in penalty kicks, 4-1. WVU ended the season with a 12-3-6 record.
Dec. 4 — Ceili McCabe broke another WVU program record in the women’s 3,000-meter run at Boston University’s Sharon Colyera-Danville Season Opener, completing the run in 8:52.52 to win the race. She broke Megan Metcalfe’s record of 8:58.17, which had stood since 2005.
Dec. 5 — West Virginia accepted an invitation to face Minnesota of the Big Ten in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona, on Dec. 28.
Dec. 9 — Redshirt sophomore defender Bjarne Thiesen of the WVU men’s soccer team was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-America third team. He started all 21 games, had two goal, one a game-winner and played 1,980 minutes.
Dec. 9 — WVU’s center Zach Frazier earns Walter Camp second-team All-America honors. It’s the sixth straight year and seventh of the past eight a WVU player has earned a spot on the team. Frazier is the 47th WVU selection since 2002 and WVU football’s 110th All-American overall.
Dec. 10 — Senior defender Kevin Morris was named to the Academic All-America Soccer Team for the second consecutive season and his fellow senior defender Aaron Denk Gracia was named to third team.
Dec. 15 — QB Nicco Marchiol highlights a 22-player class of recruits and transfers on the first day of the early signing period. Neal Brown expects to have a full 32 signed by the fall camp.
Dec. 15 — Center Zach Frazier adds his second All-American citation as he is named to the AFCA FBS Coaches All-American second team.
Dec. 16 — Senior defender Jordan Brewster of WVU’s soccer team was named to the 2021 United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-America First Team.
Dec. 16 — Running back Leddie Brown announces he will opt out of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl game against Minnesota to prepare for the NFL draft.
Dec. 28 — West Virginia finishes its football season with a 6-7 record as Minnesota overpowers the Mountaineers, 18-6, in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl Game.
Dec. 31 — West Virginia loses three more key players to the NCAA’s Transfer Portal — oft-maligned quarterback Jarret Doege, leading WR Winston Wright Jr. and long-snapper J.P. Hadley.
