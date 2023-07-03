(EDITOR'S NOTE: For generations, WVU football has been known for its strength and conditioning programs. Mike Joseph, who is in his 16th season, takes us on Part 2 a three-part look inside the weight room.)
MORGANTOWN — You think of strength and conditioning for football and the picture is always a burly lineman, sweat running rivers down his face, 450 pounds of weight on a barbell in his hands, grunting and struggling to reach a new personal high.
Easy, it isn't.
"If you really want to stay cutting edge, if you really want to stay competitive in the field, you still have to train guys hard and push them. They are young men, they are going through growth," strength coach Mike Joseph said the other day in a board room at the Puskar Center, an ever handy digital stop watch hanging around his neck.
In a way it was fitting, for the grunts and groans have been merging with the beeps and tones of the digital age.
The power lifting, the dexterity drills, the speed drills remain, but there is more.
"There is now a major component of technology to see how much of a load they can carry, what their speed it, how much stress there is on the field. We use GPS. There are a lot of things we are doing internally, measuring how they are recovering, how they are training, how they are adapting or if they are not, why?" Joseph said.
"If they are having plateaus, we have to look for why. It could be injuries, lifestyle, it could be things that happened previously before they got here that are now being exposed."
The data is no longer measured in pounds or tenths of a second. They know how much sleep a player is getting, how hard he is working on drills, how many steps he takes as well as how many calories he eats and how many he burns.
"We have to find ways to individualize each workout for each person not only to make sure they get bigger, stronger, faster, but also to make sure they stay healthy as possible so we have our best 11 out on the field," Joseph said.
The odd part about it is, no one pushes the athletes more than do the strength and the conditioning coaches, yet without exception, the athletes go out of their way to heap praise upon them. You see it nearly every entry into the transfer portal, thanks being heaped upon the strength crew for what they have done.
How do they push so hard without creating a distance between them?
"It comes from trust," Joseph said. "I think a lot of young guys don't like me initially."
But it is here they call on the psychology of relationships to create a strong bond rather than adversarial relationship.
"I have to learn to trust them and how they train and they have to trust me. I can't go in there like a car salesman and think they are going to listen to me. It comes from day-to-day work, investment and sacrifice," Joseph said.
"They see I'm working as hard as them, I'm putting an investment in each of them personally. At the end of the day, I'm going to challenge them, hold them accountable. There will be some bad days, maybe something personal, and I'll try to help them out personally, but No. 1 they understand once they are in the program we are going to make them the best athlete possible. That's why you came here, to become the best football player possible; to help us win championships; helps us be competitive year in and year out."
The technology allows the athlete to see the progress he makes or the area where he needs to get better. You can't argue with a machine.
At least not yet.
"At the end of the day our goal is to maximize each player so he becomes the best athlete he can be. They know deep down you have their best interest at heart," Joseph said. "Even the guys who at first are the most resistant and are the most reluctant to buy by the back end are the ones who are appreciative of you because you probably made the biggest investment in them.
"It goes back to the idea that I don't care where you are from, what your adversities were — diversity, economics, whatever. Everyone has a different upbringing. Everyone has different people who are influences in their life... family, friends, coaches, grandmother, whatever. That influence sticks with them.
"We're trying to guide them. We're not trying to change them. We're trying to help them reach their goals and their daily disciplines have to help get them there."
And in what would seem to be an area meant more for genetics than anything — that being size, strength and speed — technology has become front and center.
"Good programs are also going to train hard, lift weights, push their guys, run hard, work hard," Joseph said. "The better programs are going to invest in technology. A lot of programs that have technology don't to utilize it other than to show it off for recruiting.
"But, there's programs like us who utilize it as a backbone; a lifeline to get guys healthy, strong and see inside of them how they're advancing, how they're working, how they're pushing or if they need to go harder or go less," Joseph said.
"Technology doesn't dictate what we do, but it supports what we do. If we are seeing things that are negative, hopefully we can correct it. If we see positive trends, it tells us to continue in that direction.
"The biggest change is now you have a lot of guys in and out from season to season. You have guys coming from different places, from high school, other D-1 schools, junior colleges. You have a lot guys at different starting points and they come at different times of year now."
That requires going at different speeds with different workloads, the knowledge of which is provided by the technology.
"You can have a million things but that can give you paralysis by analysis. If you just look at numbers but can't do anything with them, it doesn't help. You have to take the data, take your training programs and organization and put it all together," Joseph said.
"Cutting edge is take good or great potential athletes and make them great athletes."
