MORGANTOWN — Football’s Zach Frazier, out of Fairmont Senior High, and cross country and track and field athlete Ceili McCabe have been nominated as West Virginia’s candidates for the 2021-22 Big 12 Athletes of the Year Awards.
A male and female athlete from each of the conference’s 10 schools has been nominated with the winners to be announced next week.
Frazier had an outstanding sophomore year for the Mountaineers and was named a permanent team captain going into the season and lived up to the honor.
Frazier earned second team All-American honors from both the AFCA and Walter Camp while also being named to the All-Big 12 Academic team.
He started all 13 games and allowed only three sacks during the year, going 10 games without missing a sack or missing an assignment.
McCabe, a redshirt freshman from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada was named both the Mid-Atlantic Region Athlete of the Year and Big 12 Runner of the Year after going through an undefeated regular season in cross county.
She also landed three different All-American honors during the year in cross country and indoor and outdoor track and field.
McCabe holds the national sophomore record and sixth fastest time in NCAA history in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in the time of 9:31.10. She was named Big 12 Runner of the Week twice and was named National Athlete of the Week by the USTFCCCA once.
She also claimed the first Big 12 Cross Country championship by a West Virginia runner.
