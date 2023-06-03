MORGANTOWN — It was in the midst of one of those inane in-game interviews with a coach that has come to signal a bathroom or a beer run while the coach answers a couple of softball questions when he should be figuring out ways to win that West Virginia Coach Randy Mazey summed up all there is to know about his baseball team.
"Adversity is our middle name," Mazey said in the middle of an NCAA elimination game in which the Mountaineers were clinging to a fragile 7-5 lead over Ball State. "The more adversity that is thrown at us, the better we are."
And man, had they been throwing adversity at Mazey's Mountaineers over the past week.
There was a ridiculously one-sided sweep in Texas when they could have taken down the Big 12 regular-season Big 12 crown all by themselves, followed by a two-and-out performance in the Big 12 Tournament.
Then, they stretched their losing streak to six in a row with their most wretched performance of the season in losing to Indiana, 12-5, in the opening game of the NCAA Championships.
That put them in position to face an inglorious to what had been a glorious season and, as if they hadn't had enough adversity heaped upon them, Ball State collected six straight hits off their best pitcher in taking an early lead.
What the hell had been going on during this last week?
"It's just the laws of baseball catching up with you. A batter makes seven outs every 10 times up. You just hope they don't come at crucial times," Mazey said before Saturday's first pitch was thrown.
He knew he had to do something to shake his team up because even if your name is West Adversity Virginia, that adversity can swallow you up.
"Sometimes you got to call time out and change your mind and do things differently. It's the opposite of 'If it ain't broken, don't fix it,'" he said.
He shuffled his lineup. He took JJ Wetherholt, the world's best collegiate player, and moved him from the No. 2 spot back to the leadoff position he had held through the first three-quarters of the season.
Tevin Tucker, who had moved to leadoff, was dropped back to the No. 9 spot, where he started the season, and designated hitter Logan Sauve for the first time this year was bumped as high as the No. 2 spot Wetherholt had vacated.
Pull out whatever cliché you want about WVU's situation ... "It's now or never" or "there's no tomorrow."
Mazey preferred to be more original, saying "I've never been bitten by a snake but it sure feels like I have right now."
He laid it out for his team.
"I told the team you can either feel sorry for yourself or try to win the game today," he said.
There was only one way they could answer and the answer was astoundingly positive. Despite falling behind early, they fought back and beat Ball State, 13-5 to end the six-game losing streak and give them 40 victories on the year.
They hit four home runs, one from Wetherholt, who went 3-for-5 with four RBIs and a walk, his average up to .447. The other homers were from Dayne Leonard, the catcher, who had two hits and three RBIs; from Suave, who had two hits and three RBIs, and from Grant Hussey.
And Tucker celebrated his return to the bottom of the order with what had become a signature game of his, two hits, two walks, on base five times, three runs scored and two batted in.
It comes down to whether Mazey can keep his key players at the top of their game as they move against the best tournament competition. There's no room for any more mistakes.
"If you’re going to win the regional, your better players have to have good games,” Mazey said. “It’s what we didn’t get (Friday). Regionals can be won from losers’ brackets, that’s been proven time and time again."
