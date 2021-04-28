MORGANTOWN — When senior cornerback Dreshun Miller cleaned out his locker and packed his gear this February and announced he was transferring to Auburn, it hit the West Virginia football defense like a Mike Tyson left hook hit opponents during his prime.
It came out of nowhere, like one of those Tyson punches, and it left the Mountaineers reeling. They didn’t expect to lose a cover corner who had started nine games, compiled 31 tackles and had an interception with nine pass breakups the previous season.
Already without enough depth in the secondary, Miller was a starting cornerback along with Nicktroy Fortune, and he quite obviously was a very good one because SEC power schools do not go after players that haven’t exhibited an ability to play with and against the best in the nation.
WVU head coach Neal Brown admitted recently the Mountaineer staff had not seen Miller’s defection coming and it sent them scrambling in search of a successor.
They scoured the transfer portal, of course, for instant help. But they also looked back at themselves, and there stood Daryl Porter Jr., who a year ago, made an impression in the early days of fall camp when the team was splitting into two groups for practice each day due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, Porter was back in the picture, although all spring the coaching staff spoke more of holdover Jackie Matthews, who was making a big impression.
Not that the coaches were ignoring Porter.
“He’s a guy that we need,” Brown said on Saturday, after Porter thrust himself into contention for that starting spot with a tackle, a pass broken up and as nifty an interception as you will see this season. “We need him to come on. You sit there as coaches and you think, ‘Hey, we need him to come on.’”
And he did.
“He played better at the end of the spring than he did at the beginning,” Brown said.
Then they moved into the big stadium, Mountaineer Field, put fans’ fannies in the seats, and put Porter on the second team.
He rose to the occasion.
Porter’s interception came where you want them to come, in the end zone, and it came against one of WVU’s most promising receivers in Sam Brown. It wasn’t an easy interception, for Porter was not between the quarterback and Brown, but behind Brown. He had to reach in and battle for the ball, deflecting it into the air and then grabbing it with two hands at knee level in the back of the end zone for the turnover.
It was a big-league play and certainly caught Neal Brown’s attention.
“I thought he had a great day,” Coach Brown said.
Still, questions remained. What happened last year when he got off to a good start in camp, then fell below the radar?
“What happened with D.P. in fall camp was he had a really good fall camp, but we did split practices early, and so when we went and all got together, he wouldn’t perform as well, and then he got tired,” Brown said. “His body really got tired, because he was a true freshman, and he didn’t have the normal lead-in from a summer workout perspective as he would have had in a normal situation.”
Think back to last fall. The only thing that was normal was that freshmen have far too much to adjust to — the regimen of college football, being on one’s own, the academic load, the level of play.
Toss in the uncertainty that came with the virus and whether or not a season would be played and you can understand how a freshman could get worn down.
He wound up playing in six games last year with no statistics.
This summer becomes more important to Porter than most, for he has set a standard he now has to meet and move forward from, and he has to do it while caught up in what figures to be a competitive fall camp.
Matthews is a senior out of Birmingham, Alabama, who came to WVU after playing at Mississippi Gulf Coast Junior College, where he was a first team JUCO All-American on a national championship team, a national championship he clinched with an interception in the end zone to secure the victory over Lackawanna.
And he’s not the only competition for the position. WVU just landed another All-American, this time an FSC All-American from Illinois State in Charles Woods. In three seasons at Illinois State, he had 84 tackles, 27 pass break ups and six interceptions, as well proving himself to be an exciting punt returner.
So, the table is set for an interesting — and crucial — battle at a cornerback spot between Porter, Woods and Matthews.
