MORGANTOWN — Too often teams – and fans – when key players are out with injury make a mistake by focusing on who is missing rather than who is playing.
Take West Virginia's brave women's team on Wednesday night, who had two starters out in Jayla Hemingway and Kylee Blacksten, both unable to play due to injured ankles as WVU scored a huge victory over Iowa State in its previous games, yet courageously fought off a late Kansas rally to score a 62-60, before 1,557 fans at the Coliseum.
To add to the mountain of problems WVU had to overcome, leading scorer JJ Quinerly, missed her first seven shots and had five turnovers, yet found a way to contribute two key second half baskets.
WVU knew the challenge they would face.
"Our ability to compete will be challenged," Coach Dawn Plitzuweit had said a day earlier in her pre-game press conference. "It's going to be about toughness and about competitiveness. We did that in the Iowa State game and it's something we will have to repeat."
In the end, it was Madison Smith, the feature guard who now is sitting at or about to reach 500 career assists, 400 field goals and 300 rebounds, who injected WVU with a cure-all for what ailed them with 17 points built on the strength of 5 of 10 shooting from 3-point range, with seven assists and only two turnovers while playing all 40 minutes.
But filling the gap for the missing players was Isis Beh, who was averaging 1.9 points a game scored 13 key points with seven rebounds; and Kyah Watson, who scored 14 points with six rebounds and five assists.
In all, WVU stepped out of character as the worst 3-point shooting team in the Big 12 to can a season-high 11, no fewer than three of them either banking in or using all of the rim before falling.
"Our shots were falling for us tonight," Watson said.
That, she credited, to the confidence with which they approached the entire evening. Even when they fell behind 7-0 to open the game they hung in there and came back to build a 10-point lead and then a harrowing Kansas rally.
They were unshaken even though they knew the first time they played Kansas, the Mountaineers led by 14 at the half only to be run out of the gym in the second half, 57-24.
As the game tightened, WVU held together.
"It's exciting," Watson said of the cool way they approached it. "We knew we would win it. There was no doubt in our minds."
There was doubt in fans' minds, however, as Kansas whittled away at a six-point lead over the last 1:26 that took nearly a half hour to play.
The final 40 seconds were played in suspended animation. This is all that happened in that final 40 seconds, according to the official play-by-play:
--Watson missed a 3 with an airball that led to a shot clock turnover
--Kansas called time out
--Kansas missed a jump shot but got a basket on an offensive rebound to make it, 62-58
--WVU called time out
--There was a held ball that went to WVU
--WVU called another time out
--Kansas stole the ball and Wynette Mayberry scored to make it 62-60
--Kansas called time out with 9 seconds left
--Kansas fouled to stop the clock
--Kansas fouled again to stop the clock
--Kansas fouled, finally putting WVU on the line
--Danni Nichols missed 2 free throws for WVU
--Kansas called time out
There now was 4.8 seconds left, Kansas took the ball out and got the ball to the person they wanted to have it in Taiyanna Jackson, their 6-6 center who already had 20 points and had made all nine of her shots in the game.
She shot the layup.
It missed, her only miss, and Watson rebounded. It was over.
WVU earned its seventh Big 12 win and 11th home victory, boosting their record to 18-13.
