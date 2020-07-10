WVU women's basketball team workouts halted amid positive COVID-19 tests

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia’s women’s basketball team’s voluntary team workouts have been postponed for 14 days due to the most recent COVID-19 test results.
The men’s basketball workouts were postponed a couple of days ago when five players and a staff member tested position.
There were six women’s players who tested positive for COVID-19.
All positive individuals will enter a self-isolation period for 14 days. As part of the department’s health and safety protocol, contact tracing procedures have identified additional individuals who could have been exposed and they will be mandated to self quarantine according to the department’s protocol.
The workouts are now scheduled to begin on Monday, July 20. Previously, the Big 12 Conference had announced a permissible start date of July 6 for basketball workouts, but coach Mike Carey’s women’s team had not yet begun, awaiting full test results.
“As with our men’s basketball team, the safest thing to do is put a pause on our women’s basketball workouts,” said Director of Athletics Shane Lyons. “The recent testing numbers, before their workouts even begin, show it’s not in the best interest of the student-athletes. Our medical officials will closely monitor the team in the coming days with a goal of starting its summer prep on July 20.”
Aside from women’s basketball, recent positive tests in the department include an additional three athletes in football. Contact tracing and self-isolation have already begun for those three individuals.
