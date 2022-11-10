MORGANTOWN — If West Virginia is going to have a chance to beat Oklahoma at noon on Saturday at Milan Puskar Field, it is going to have to get quarterback JT Daniels back on his game after the worst game of his career and his third below par performance.
The man charged with straightening things out at quarterback is one-time Texas Tech star Graham Harrell, who says he understands what Daniels has gone through. In last Saturday’s rock bottom performance against TCU in which Daniels completed just 8 of 22 passes for 81 yards with a touchdown and interception, Daniels looked like a sore-armed QB, something that coach Neal Brown neither confirmed nor denied while saying he would start this week.
“You’ll have to ask him,” Head Coach Neal Brown said when asked if Daniels was injured. “JT was just off. He had some drops; there was pressure up the middle. He has to play better and I think he will bounce back and play well this week.”
Harrell backed Brown up in calling it an off-day.
“Sometimes you have an off-day at any position,” Harrell said. “The hardest thing about an off-day at quarterback is – 1, it’s pretty apparent, and 2, you’d give yourself much of a chance to win.”
He said he went through it himself, even as he was setting unapproachable records at Texas Tech.
“There’s going to be days where you’re not playing great. I remember plenty of days when I was playing and was a little off. The answer was to keep at it and if it doesn’t come around it’s going to be a long night. When that happens, you turn to the run or have other guys step up to get out of that funk.”
But there are also days when you can’t miss and what was probably Harrell’s greatest moment came under Air Raid founder Mike Leach at Texas Tech when they upset the No. 3 Sooners 34-27 in 2007.
Harrell threw a staggering 72 passes in that game, completing a staggering 47 of them for 420 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
“That was really a fun game. I think on that first drive we threw a pick and me and Danny Amendola almost fought on the sideline. But after that, we got it together.”
They certainly did. Danny Amendola caught 109 passes that season and was Harrell’s second option to Michael Crabtree, who caught 134 of which 22 were touchdowns while gaining nearly 2,000 yards through the air.
After that interception and the confrontation on the sideline, Leach approached Harrell.
“Leach says to me, “Hey, we’re not going to block these guys so stop checking to the run. We’re going to throw the ball.”
And they did.
“We threw it a ton in that game,” Harrell said, picking up the narrative. “We knocked Sam (Bradford, the Oklahoma quarterback who would win the Heisman Trophy the next year year) out of the game early, which probably helped our cause.
“It felt like we threw it every down and it might have been every down after that first quarter. It gave us the best chance to win.”
Bradford finished that game with two completions in three tries for just 11 yards.
“It’s never good to knock someone out but it helped us that night,” Harrell said, having thrown 69 more passes in the game than Bradford. “That was a crazy night in Lubbock. Oklahoma (ranked No. 3 at the time) probably could have won the national championship that year.
The next year Oklahoma beat us, 65-21, with Bradford completing 14 of 19 for 304 yards and four touchdowns while Harrell went 33 of 55 for 361 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.
“If we could have won that game, we might have won the national championship. I guess we paid each other back,” Harrell said.
Harrell laughs when he thinks back upon that whipping in 2008.
“They knew every play we were going to run, probably because Leach had been at Oklahoma,” he said. “I’d signal something and the middle linebacker would yell ‘618’ which was actually what we called. He’d should ‘Stick’ or ‘Flat’ or ‘Double Slant’ and I thought, ‘Oh, boy, it’s going to be a long night tonight.’ When they’re calling out your plays in your terminology, it’s going to be a long night, boys!”
With his quarterback slumping and having lost four of their last five games, WVU needs something to break the negativity that is building around his program. He says this week they will break out a more up-tempo, “entertaining” offense this week.
Perhaps he ought to steal a page out of Leach’s playbook, not to find plays that work but to come up with some gimmick to change the atmosphere. There’s a video of Leach flipping closed to a row of folding chairs his players sat in on the sideline against Mississippi State.
It doesn’t surprise Harrell.
“We didn’t have chairs,” Harrell said, “but he would have flipped the benches over on the sideline. He did some crazy stuff back in the day. One year at Oregon I hear on the headset ‘OK, OK, circle up, circle up. I’m not paying much attention but I look up and he has guys doing up/downs over on the sideline.”
Normally you sit, rest and discuss adjustments, not do exercises, but things were going bad, so.
“We came back and won that game, so that was like the ‘magic trick’ that year,” Harrell said. “Every time we would do something stupid, he’d have us doing up/downs. A couple of weeks later we’re playing in Pullman, Washington, and came back to win that game after we did up/downs. That made it the ‘magic trick’ for the year.”
Maybe Brown needs a new position on his coaching staff, hiring David Copperfield as Magician assistant;
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.