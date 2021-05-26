MORGANTOWN — West Virginia, the state, the university or by association, cannot match such places as Texas, California, Florida or the Caribbean in baseball history, although it has quietly been going through what well could be termed its golden age right now.
And on Wednesday night, what could work itself into a big part of that golden age comes to the major leagues in the very sizeable persona of Alek Manoah, an adopted West Virginian out of Canada by virtue of his development from a wild man on the mound into a dominating pitcher under coach Randy Mazey at WVU.
Oddly, Manoah returned to Canada, sort of, when he became the 11th overall pick in the 2019 draft selected by the Toronto Blue Jays. As fate would have it, though, Manoah will have to wait a while to pitch north of the border. His debut is penciled in for Wednesday night in the baseball cathedral known as Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.
And, home for the Blue Jays currently is in Buffalo, a temporary arrangement while Canada continues its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
While debuting against the Yankees in their white, pinstriped uniforms and in front of the monuments that linger in deepest centerfield intimidating rookies who know only the names, numbers and legends of Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Mickey Mantle and Joe DiMaggio can be a nerve-racking experience, Manoah should not suffer such intimidation.
Even before he reached the major leagues, he was something of a Yankee killer. This spring he threw five scoreless innings against the Yankees while pitching a total of seven scoreless innings before being sent back to the minor league camp. In those seven innings, he allowed just one hit and struck out 15.
That Manoah is ready for the big show cannot be denied. After seeing him throw in spring training, former Pirates manager Jim Leyland was so impressed that he said he should be promoted to the big league team immediately.
While Buffalo wanted to get him more seasoning in the minor leagues, he forced their hand with three overpowering performances with the Bisons. He pitched six innings in each and wound up allowing one run on just seven hits with an eye-popping 27 strikeouts and just three walks.
Manoah, in part, is coming to the major leagues so quickly because of the polishing job Mazey did on him while at WVU. He arrived with control problems, both with the baseball and with his attitude.
The other night, in discussing Manoah and his promotion to the major leagues on MetroNews’ statewide sports talk show, Mazey offered this tidbit.
“As he was coming through his college career, we were trying to mold his attitude, competitiveness and fires on the mound,” Mazey said. “I kept telling him, ‘AK you cannot scream at the other team’s hitters when you pitch against the Yankees in the big leagues one day.
“You cannot yell at [Giancarlo] Stanton to go sit down. It’s not going to be acceptable,” Mazey said. “Every time something great happens right now, AK always tells me he’s glad we had that talk.”
Former WVU pitchers have already made a mark on the major leagues this year. Left-hander John Means threw one of the greatest games in the history of the Baltimore Orioles as he authored a no-hitter and faced the minimum of 27 batters, walking one and having him erased trying to steal a base.
As noted, West Virginia has left its mark on the game with many memorable moments and players either born in West Virginia or living in West Virginia.
George Brett, whose address now is the Hall of Fame but who was born in the state, is always mentioned among the greatest third basemen ever and, of course, the video of him charging out of the Kansas City dugout after hitting a home run against the Yankees and then being ruled out for putting too much pine tar on his bat will live forever.
Hack Wilson, who wasn’t born in West Virginia but moved to Martinsburg to live in 1921 as he got to the major leagues, went on to set a major league record of 190 RBI that stands while long owning the National League home run record at 56 before his career was cut short at 12 years due to alcoholism.
Then there was Lew Burdette from Nitro who won three games in the 1957 World Series for the Milwaukee Braves and who finished his career with 203 wins.
West Virginia’s influence on the major league goes back about as far as the major leagues do through Jack “Pebbly Jack” Glasscock, maybe the best pre-1900 shortstop in major league history who earned his nickname forever cleaning pebbles out of the way at shortstop, and Charles “Piano Legs” Hickman, a pitcher/third baseman.
Hickman was born across the border in Pennsylvania but his mother’s family was from just outside Morgantown, attended the university and lived his life in Morgantown. He hit .295 in his 12-year career and had a year to remember — and forget — in 1900 when he joined the New York Giants, enjoying a 27-game hitting streak but also setting a major league record that will stand forever, making 86 errors at third base.
Glasscock hit .290 for a 17-year career and stole as many as 68 bases in a season and was referred to by Al Spinks, founder of The Sporting News as “one of the greatest players from a fielding standpoint the game has ever known.”
There were others, many characters, the likes of John Kruk of the Phillies and Don Robinson of the Pirates who added to the color of big-league baseball, Kruk forever remembered for his performance after Randy Johnson started his at bat in the third inning of the 1993 All-Star Game with a 98-mile an hour fast ball a foot over his head.
Johnson then struck him out with a precision fastball on the corner and two hard breaking sliders that Kruk waved at, the last one spinning around three times in the batter’s box and leaving with only his dignity and smile on his face.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.