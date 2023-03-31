MORGANTOWN — The first thing you notice about Aubrey Burks as the West Virginia junior safety from Oakridge, Fla., sits behind a microphone at a table in the team room for media interviews is his guns, which is player talk for arms.
They look so dangerous that they should be registered.
It’s a physical asset, one he puts to great use on the field, enough so that he is considered the best defensive back the Mountaineers have at the present moment.
But while he is well armed for combat, there is something you can’t see but that you sense when you talk with him that really is his greatest weapon and that is his mind and his analytical approach to playing defense.
As a result, last year he was both an Academic All-Big 12 first team member and a second team All-Big 12 defensive honoree.
Football, you see, is looked upon as a physical game, but it’s not the approach Burks takes.
“The one thing I carried on from my youth league was that my coach told me football is 90% mental and 10% physical,” he said when his intellectual approach to the game stands out. “I’ve carried that with me since I began playing football.”
Now, you might not get agreement on this point if you asked Sam Huff, Lawrence Taylor or Ray Lewis, but the truth is the physical aspects of the game are best carried out when the player is mentally involved and committed.
From the minute Burks first walked through the doors of the Puskar Center as a freshman, he has been as much a student of the game as of his academic classes. He learned from year to year and from game to game, even practice to practice.
For example:
“What I learned from last year to this year is my preparation is important. You have to carry yourself like a veteran, come in early. If you’re banged up, get treatment. Lift weights extra. Do all the small things and show the young guys how to do things for when their time comes.”
Indeed, Burks was a different player at the end of last season than he was at the beginning, just as were the Mountaineers as a whole.
“Play recognition,” Burks said, “understanding things like if the wing tight end is tucked in tight, he’s probably not going back across the field. That’s one thing coach Wright helped me a lot with last year. That’s how I got better last year, recognizing plays early.”
You wonder what he might have been like last season had he known what he knows now.
“I’m not saying I know a lot now, but I learned a lot of things from last season to now. If I knew last year what I knew now I’d of played good at the start and super great toward the end of the season,” he said. “I’m not mad about the way I played last year, but I definitely left some plays out there. I could have been better early in the season but I think I finished pretty good.”
As clumsy as this may sound, you have to learn to learn.
“It all comes down to how committed you are and what kind of investment you are going to make toward being a great football player .... watching extra film, spending extra time with your coach, working technique during the off-season and just knowing all the small things in the weight room,” he said. “You take what the coach gives you and you translate it to the field.”
Burks came in willing to accept lessons from experienced players.
“Sean Mahone, Alonzo Addae, Scotty Young .... I just took notes,” he said. “Sean Mahone was really a guy for me. He took me under his wing. Same with Addae and same with Young. All three of them helped me with how to prepare myself, the way they carried themselves, the way they took care of their body.
“They showed me if you want to go to the next level and continue play the game this is what you should do and how to carry yourself.”
The problem with last year’s secondary, Burks believes, was the lack of experience to show the way to the young players.
The result was a lot of big plays against the secondary.
“There was a lot of frustration when we gave up big plays. Our communication was a key thing. When we gave up big plays, lack of communication was the reason why. This year we just want to talk, the safeties have to control the defense, be the quarterback for the defense.
“During off time we want to come in together and watch film and figure out what the other guys are thinking. Coming together and watching film can help our communication.”
Meanwhile, Burks is reaching out to become the leader of the secondary.
“My coaches are telling me you have to step up and be a leader. I’ve been working on that,” he said.
He’s perfect for it because he’s not afraid to speak up but also because he has grasped the defense.
“My IQ is really high on this defense. I can honestly say I can tell you what multiple positions on our defense does and hopefully I can showcase that on the field. I’m real comfortable knowing the defense, so I can tell the Will linebacker if he needs help what he has to do or where he is supposed to be at,” he said.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.