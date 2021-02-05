MORGANTOWN — Just two weeks before his season is to begin, West Virginia baseball coach Randy Mazey announced Thursday that he will be without two of his top players for the entire season.
Pitcher Ryan Bergert, who with 6-7 left-hander Jackson Wolf, was considered his top two weekend pitchers underwent surgery in December, while shortstop Tevin Tucker was lost to surgery in January.
Bergert had four starts in last year’s abbreviated season, going 2-1 with an ERA of 2.92, striking out 30 batters in 24.2 innings pitched.
Wolf blossomed last year and in three starts went 3-1 with a 1.05 ERA, striking out 27 and allowing just 14 hits in 25.2 innings.
Left-hander Jake Carr, who was 2-1 last year as a freshman with a 1.52 ERA would probably benefit most and be the logical choice to get first shot at being a weekend starter with Bergert out.
Tucker offers more with his glove at shortstop than with his bat. Last year he hit only .170 but was second on the team with seven stolen bases.
WVU opens its season Feb. 19 with a four-game series at Georgia State in Atlanta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.