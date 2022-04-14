MORGANTOWN — After so much suffering over the past couple of years on the athletic front, West Virginia University’s athletic department put together a day to remember on Wednesday as Neal Brown got his quarterback, Bob Huggins got his big man and athletic director Shane Lyons got himself a pair of guaranteed sellouts as he closed the deal on a four-year extension of the Backyard Brawl.
The series against Pitt, which was to run out after the 2025 season, will now be renewed from 2029-32, extending the life of one of college football’s greatest rivalries.
But of more immediate impact was the earth-shaking recruiting news for both WVU football and basketball as each tries to bounce back from losing seasons.
The football news promises the biggest and most immediate impact and goes a long way toward taking some of the heat off Brown, who has seen players exiting through the transfer portal like water through a leaky garden hose.
Quarterback J.T. Daniels, whose pedigree includes a 5-star ranking out of high school and stints at both Georgia and USC reuniting himself with his offensive coordinator from USC, Graham Harrell. Harrell joined Brown’s staff this year from USC and with no proven QB on hand immediately went after Daniels.
Daniels visited WVU this weekend and beat out Missouri and Oregon State for his services, according to his announcement of his decision on Wednesday.
Daniels, who was listed as a senior at Georgia last season, has at least one year of eligibility remaining and would seemingly move ahead of the three scholarship quarterbacks on hand, freshman Nicco Marchiol, Garrett Greene, backup to Jarret Doege last year and a more proficient runner than passer, and redshirt freshman Will “Goose” Crowder.
“Going up and down the roster, I feel like they have very, very good pieces everywhere,” Daniels told ESPN, speaking of WVU. “It feels like a great fit for quarterback I feel like there’s a really, really, really good team that I’m going to step into and do my part to contribute.”
“The relationship with Graham Harrell set the stage,” Daniels father, Steve, told Tom Loy of 247Sports. “Between Graham and Neal Brown, we feel like we have everything we need at West Virginia. They feel like they have a quarterback that can help them win games, not just manage them. J.T. can do that in this offense.”
Daniels started his career in 2018 at USC and seemed on track to a big-time career until a knee injury as a sophomore took him out of the lineup, allowing Kedon Slovis to take over the job.
Daniels transferred to Georgia for the 2020 season and, in that COVID-19 year, was immediately eligible and despite rehabbing his knee became the starting quarterback late in the season ... but he couldn’t ever get the job away from Stetson Bennett IV, who led the Bulldogs to the national championship.
Daniels path, obviously, has been one riddled with injuries and with top line competition from other QBs. He has completed 63.8% of his passes and thrown for 32 touchdowns with just 16 interceptions.
While Doege gave WVU an experienced QB after transferring from Bowling Green, he never rose to the point where he could put a team on his back and carry it. He was tough, tried hard but wasn’t the quality Big 12 quarterback they were hoping to get.
After learning how the other half lives last season as he played without a dominant big man and strong inside game for the first time in a long time, WVU basketball coach Bob Huggins vowed to fix that problem and did so on Wednesday when he received a signed letter of intent from Mohamed Wague.
Huggins had run Sagaba Konate, Derek Culver, Oscar Tshiebwe onto the floor as he got everything you could want out of a big man at West Virginia, offensive and defensive rebounding, scoring and shot blocking.
But last year, after Tshiebwe transferred to Kentucky and Culver left to play professionally, Huggins did not have the talent or experience to compete in the Big 12, finishing with a 16-17 record in a season which included a pair of seven-game losing streaks.
Wague should go a long way toward changing that.
“Mohamed is an outstanding rebounder and shot blocker who I think has tremendous potential,” Huggins said. “He’s 6-foot-10 and can run, move his feet and defend inside and out. He reminds me of Corie Blount, who I coached at Cincinnati and went on to have a long NBA career.”
Wague carries 225 pounds on his 6-10 form and comes from Bamako, Mali. He will have three years of eligibility at WVU.
Last year at Harcum College in Bryn Mawr, Pa., Wague averaged 14.8 points and 11.9 rebounds per game, leading the nation in offensive rebounds with 170 and in total rebounds with 417. He finished third among the nation’s junior college shot blockers with 102.
Wague was named a National Junior College Athletic Association first team All-American and made the NJCAA Division 1 All-Tournament team as he led them to the national quarterfinals with a 32-3 record.
Neither he nor Daniels will be around when this new four-year deal with Pitt kicks in in 2029.
As of now, this how the Backyard Brawl series plays out:
September 1, 2022 at Pitt
September 16, 2023 at West Virginia
September 14, 2024 at Pitt
September 13, 2025 at West Virginia
September 8, 2029 at Pitt
September 7, 2030 at West Virginia
September 6, 2031 at Pitt
September 11, 2032 at West Virginia
