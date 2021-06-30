MORGANTOWN— Derek Culver sat alone at the podium, the glare of lights from television cameras in his eyes, which was better than the tears he might have filled them with.
He was going through what we all go through, moving on to a new stage of life, leaving the past behind, and the people he had become brothers with while playing at West Virginia.
We’ve all left high school or college, moved with the family from one neighborhood to another, sadly saying goodbye to the friends we had made to head off on an adventure where new friends would be made.
He admitted he hadn’t spent much time with former teammates Deuce McBride or Sean McNeil, also trying to find a spot in the NBA by leaving WVU early, but he certainly realized that he would be missing them.
“To be honest with you it’s kind of sad, but we all have to go our separate ways,” he said. “We talk about other things. We don’t key in on the fact that we are going our separate ways. We talk about the good things.”
He had just finished a pre-NBA draft workout with the Golden State Warriors. He could have stayed another year at West Virginia, but opted to leave.
Why did he reach that decision?
“I just felt it was time for us to take that route,” he said.
While Mountaineer teammate McBride had created a buzz in the NBA circles and seemed headed to becoming a first-round selection, Culver now was trying to convince them that he, too, could do the things that can make an NBA career.
It wasn’t an easy decision, Culver admitted, and when he spoke of it the term “agent” never came up, yet the shadow of the flesh peddlers who guide them through the choppy waters of becoming a professional basketball player hung over it all. There are good agents, bad agents, agents looking out for their clients, others simply looking to get their palms greased.
“Me and my family, we talked and deliberated about it for a long time, and we ended up at the conclusion to [go into the draft]. We felt like it was a good choice,” he explained.
True, he had to change his game because he was destined to be a stretch four in the NBA, meaning he had to create a jump shot from the outside, had to learn to put the ball on the floor.
Coach Bob Huggins had prepared him to expect that.
“He told me I’m going to need to shoot the ball because, you know, there’s no traditional power forwards in the game anymore,” Culver said. “You either got to create your own or you have to be able to put yourself in a good position so when someone does get the ball to you, you can put it on the ground or you’ll be able to shoot it. He told me to work on my game as a whole.”
And that’s what he was doing. And now he was trying to show off how far he had come to the pros, who had seen both his strengths and shortcomings through his WVU career.
“I feel like they can look at my career at West Virginia as someone who worked hard,” Culver said. “I had my little mishap at the beginning of my freshman year, but I grew up a lot at West Virginia. Huggs really taught me a lot as a person, a player [...] as a man in general.”
There were couple of suspensions, one to start his career as he sat out his first semester— Huggins making a point that he had to grow up, become more responsible, more accountable. He rose to the challenge.
“I got myself out of some situations, but I worked,” he said.
His final two years he averaged 12.3 points a game to go with 9.0 rebounds, but that is erased once he is staring Kevin Durant in the eye at a higher level.
Culver was asked what he brings to the NBA.
“The thing I bring is intensity, my high motor, and being able to rebound consistently,” he said. “That’s something I bring immediately. And being able to guard one through five, like on the pick-and-roll. If I get switched onto a guard, I’m comfortable and able to hold my own.”
Culver has worked out for four teams — the Warriors, New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers, and sat before the TV cameras before.
“To be sitting on this stage, with all these cameras, it’s a blessing for me. I’m just going to take it day by day, be humble and the best person I can be,” he said.
That’s great, but a couple of 15-foot jump shots and making some free throws would do more for his resume when it comes to the NBA scouts.
