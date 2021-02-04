MORGANTOWN — If they gave out style points along with baskets, West Virginia’s long and lean wing player Emmitt Matthews Jr. from Tacoma, Washington, would be among the nation’s leading scorers.
There is a certain grace mixed in with a touch of violent aggression in Matthews’ game, a flow to the action that is hard to take one’s eyes off.
His 3-point shots are launched with a high, rainbow arc that sometimes reach heights that you wonder if the airport radar might not pick them up, but when they are on the right trajectory, they seem to come straight down through the basket, barely tickling the net and seldom touching the iron.
But if there is a certain serenity that comes from his outside shooting, his moves to the rim offer up a different side of his on-court persona.
Add to that an ability to pull down key rebounds, most of them built off perfect timing so that he can get them at the top of his jump, and you have the essentials of the game itself.
His line in the box score of his 25-minute, 55-second appearance at Iowa State showed 4 for 9 shooting, 1 of 3 from 3-point range, 4 of 4 from the free throw line, seven rebounds and a steal.
It was the kind of game Coach Bob Huggins has been waiting for, the kind he has shown flashes of since coming to West Virginia, yet the kind of game that he never could produce on a consistent basis.
It was lacking recently for he was probably the most seriously stricken by the COVID-19 virus flare up that caused WVU to have to postpone three games.
Matthews came back an estimated 18 pounds lighter than before the battle with the virus, the estimation being Huggins’.
Strength sapped and endurance tested, Matthews had to work in slowly until he put in that time at Iowa State.
“Emmitt was affected the worst by the situation,” Huggins said after the latest victory that now allows the Mountaineers to step forward into a minefield of games, six of them consecutively against Top 25 ranked teams. The killer schedule was the result of having to reschedule the postponed games.
“Derek Culver is not back to where he was, either, but he’s a lot further back than Emmitt,” Huggins said. “Derek wasn’t affected nearly as badly as Emmitt was.”
Huggins, however, believes Matthews might be able to move forward steadily through the remainder of the regular season and into the Big 12 Championships and the NCAA’s March Madness.
“He’s close to being back,” Huggins said. “I don’t think it’s his wind now but a matter of gaining the weight back. I think as soon as he gains the weight back, he’ll be every bit of what he was.”
And Matthews agrees.
“When I first came back from the break, I got a little tired, but that’s going to go away once you start practicing and doing all the extra stuff I’m doing,” he said. “You get back into game shape pretty quickly when you do that.”
Matthews, like so many other Mountaineers, figures to benefit from the new offense the team is running in the wake of the defection of power forward Oscar Tshiebwe, leading to a more wide open, motion offense.
“Personally, I want to be able to do everything on the floor. The style of offense we’re now running, I feel like I can create more for myself and for other guys,” Matthews said. “I don’t have to sit outside and rely only on cutting to the basket and shooting open 3s. Now, with just one guy [Culver] in the paint and shooters around hm, it’s easier to get by your one defender, kick it to a shooter for a three or go score yourself.”
Increased and consistent production from Matthews is important because the other wing player, Jalen Bridges, is playing as you might expect, which is like a talented but inexperienced redshirt freshman who one day can have a big game and the next struggle as he sees something new that he hasn’t seen before from a defense.
From here on out, there is little room for error, beginning Saturday when Kansas comes to the Coliseum with 1,500 fans allowed in.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.