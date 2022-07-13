MORGANTOWN — About two or three weeks back while shopping at Kroger I ran into Erik Martin in the section that sells pain relievers.
Figures.
At my age, you have those aches and pains that run from your head to your back to your knees. And Martin, who had been Coach Bob Huggins trusted assistant for the entire time he has coached at WVU, was still hurting from when last season was nothing but a pain in the – — well, you might say hemorrhoid medication would fit the symptoms caused by last season.
The conversation was mostly small talk about basketball and how different it would be with the changes to the personnel on this upcoming season’s team, but it eventually turned to Martin and his quest to become a head coach.
It had been a step he’s been ready to take for some time. Huggins had often suggested that he was head coaching material and had little more to put on his resume after picking the Hall of Fame coach’s mind for so long.
Martin admitted that he was looking, felt the time had come for him to leave the nest and fly off on his own, but that if it didn’t happen, he was content serving on at WVU.
It had to be about the time that Huggins received a call from South Carolina State asking his views on a coach who was up for that job.
Whoa, Huggins said, or something to that effect.
He had a suggestion for the search committee and it was to take a look at his own assistant, Erik Martin.
When Bob Huggins speaks, especially now that he has that HofF tag after his name, people listen ... except for basketball referees.
And so, South Carolina State began to look at Martin, found him to be personable and knowledgeable, a coach who related well with his players and a family man of strong character and a man who has learned at the master’s knee the ins and outs of college basketball coaching.
Now this didn’t play into South Carolina State’s decision to hire Martin, but this Tweet he offered up last season after WVU had lost its sixth straight game comes to mind as the perfect example of all he brings to the new job he accepted Monday.
“Sometimes in life YOU DIG YOURSELF INTO A HOLE. Happens to all of us at some point, what you do about being in that hole defines yourself moving forward.”
A couple of things about the Tweet. It was approaching a problem straight forward, admitting that it exists, letting you know you are not alone and what matters now is not where you are, but where you are going.
That is called coaching ... and you don’t x’s and o’s.
What kind of coach will Erik Martin be? Will he be a clone of Huggins, or will he be more.
The person most qualified to answer that is the WVU player who was certainly Martin’s No. 1 pupil in his role as working with the big men — Kevin Jones.
“I can’t thank Coach Martin enough for everything he’s done for me,” Jones said. “He was the main guy, besides Coach Huggins, who recruited me. He never took it easy on me. He always held me accountable for being a great player and made sure that I progressed each year.
“He was kind of like an older brother, an older uncle figure to me,” Jones said. “He was the guy I would always go to for advice.”
And the best advice he got from Martin?
“Never stop working, never be content, get better each season,” Jones said. “Work on something new in your game each season.
“I just took those words to heart and remembered that. I always tried to follow that advice.”
But it wasn’t just basketball where Martin would mentor Jones.
“We talk about real life stuff,” Jones said. “He was one of the people who helped me mature as a man as well. He talked about how basketball would prepare me for other things. You know, he’s a great father, husband. I would follow that example on things I wanted out of my life besides basketball. He was one of those people I would go to for advice and he was always a positive figure.”
Martin, Jones said, brings a lot of Huggins with him to South Carolina State, but still maintains his own persona.
“He has a lot of Huggs in him,” Jones said. “You are around a person that long, you take things. But I think he has his own style, his own identity that he will take down to his new coaching gig. The new-age player will definitely gravitate toward him. He’s definitely a player’s coach. He understands people well.”
A lot of that comes from an incident in his early relationship with Huggins, back when he played for him at Cincinnati.
“I hated him,” Martin revealed back when WVU was making its run to the Final Four. “I was immature back then. I had habits that needed to be broken, and who likes getting habits broken?”
In a 1993 game against DePaul, Huggins lost it when he felt Martin wasn’t putting forth his best effort. He called him over, pointed toward the locker room and banished him from the arena. Martin was disgruntled and disgraced, tore off his jersey and threw it into the stands as he walked into the locker room.
“He was throwing it to my wife,” Huggins jokes when he talks about the incident today, but at the time it was no joke to Martin.
“I said, ‘I’m going home. I’m done for today,’” Martin said. “One of the coaches came in and said, ‘Don’t go nowhere. Just talk to him at halftime.’”
At the half Huggins and Martin went into a training room, shut the door.
“I know sometimes we get into it. But I’m here to make you a better man, not a better basketball player. You and I will never mention this situation again after today.”
“He started me in the second half,” Martin said.
Lesson No. 1 in dealing with players had been delivered by Huggins.
Huggins, of course, has always been the key figure in Martin’s life after he learned to love Huggins.
“When I was leaving K-State, he said ‘I’m coming with you,’” Huggins said. “It’s kind of funny and he and I kind of laugh about it, but after I said I was coming home and leaving K-State, he filled my garage up with his stuff. He told my wife, ‘You ain’t leaving without me.’”
Martin had come out of California and first attended TCU, then returned home to junior college until Huggins brought him and fellow West Coast JUCO transfers Corie Blount and Terry Nelson to the University of Cincinnati as he was building a national power there.
During Martin’s two years at Cincinnati, the Bearcats won consecutive Great Midwest championships, taking 56 of 66 games. In 1992, they reached the Final Four before losing to eventual national champion North Carolina.
Martin averaged 6.3 points and 4 rebounds a game as a sixth man as a junior, then started all 31 games in his senior season while averaging 13.5 points and 6.7 rebounds.
You see where he built the philosophy of adding something new to your game every year and working hard.
Now the only question is if Huggins will give him a going away gift of a treadmill to take with him to South Carolina State.
