MORGANTOWN — People came to see a spring football game and, instead, a circus broke out, which was exactly how West Virginia football coach Neal Brown wanted it to be, minus the clowns.
“I want to have fun,” Brown said before the game. “I want it to be entertaining to the people who are here and watching on TV and listening on the radio.”
The day lived up that billing, having a little bit of everything except cotton candy, right down to the unusual tie breaker when the game and head-to-head competitions ended with the score tied.
That led to a rather unusual and amusing tie-breaker, a battle of the big men but not down in the pits as you might expect. Instead it was freshman defensive lineman Brayden Dudley, who weighs 248 pounds, defending 278-pound offensive lineman Noah Drummond as he went out deep for a pass and broke it up for the point that decided the game.
Now there was some crying about holding on the route and maybe pass interference, but there’s no crying in football.
Brown cast himself as ringmaster on this day, the microphone in his hand as he introduced punting competition and field goal kicking competition that produced six straight good field goals from Danny King and Tyler Sumpter before both missed from 50.
There wasn’t any tackling allowed, but no one seemed to mind for the point got across quite easily that this wasn’t football, it was fun ball and kids from 8 to 80 found something to enjoy.
Brown even had a special guest appearance when it came to the pass off competition between quarterbacks Jarret Doege and Garrett Greene, bringing a “retired” quarterback out of the Puskar Center and onto the field to compete with both QBs.
The face was familiar and soon everyone realized it was Miles “Deuce” McBride from the basketball team, a one-time top quarterback prospect himself at Cincinnati’s famed Bishop Moeller High, before a serious leg injury forced him to concentrate on basketball.
Well, after he stripped his pullover off, displaying a WVU football uniform with his name and No. 4 on the back, they ran three events in the competition, throwing the balls into nets on a quick screen, a rollout and then on a “bucket fade.”
Well, McBride didn’t score any points until it came down to clutch time, much as it was in basketball. He had only one throw left in the fade competition after being far off the mark in the first two events.
Bingo! He swished it.
“I had to get the rust off,” McBride said, who has done nothing football-wise since his injury in his junior year at Moeller.
The biggest roar of the crowd came, though, when his pass went into the netting.
“These spring games can become stale real quick,” Brown said. “We want to try and make the games as entertaining as possible. I’m a basketball fan and I had an event with Bob Huggins and I asked him about it. He said as long as there was no gear involved he was for it, and Deuce was all for it as long as he could wear a jersey.”
In his role as ringmaster, Brown at halftime announced the spring award winners, starting with the coveted Iron Mountaineer award that goes to those who excel in the strength and conditioning program.
No surprise that Fairmont Senior High standout Zach Frazier and Leddie Brown received awards, along with Graeson Malashevich, Tony Mathis Jr. and Scottie Young.
It turned into a big day for Malashevich, as he also won the Blue & Gold News’ Tommy Nickolich Award as the team’s top walk-on.
“I love the kid, and I love everything he’s about,” Brown said of the young man out of Spring Valley High. “He’s one of the hardest working players on the team and I think he’s going to work himself into a role this year.”
Brown also gave out a number of other awards at halftime:
Juice Award — Garrett Greene on offense and Eddie Watkins Jr. defense.
Love to Practice (Attitude) Award — Zach Frazier on offense and Nicktroy Fortune on defense with J.P. Hadley of special teams also getting the award.
Perfect Effort — Mike O’Laughlin on offense and Edward Vesterinen from Finland on defense.
Outstanding Walk-on Award — Nick Malone and Tyler Connelly on offense and Drew Joseph on defense.
Most Improved First-Year Player Award — Jordan White, Garrett Greene and Reese Smith on offense, Lanell Carr, Jackie Mathews and Taurus Simmons on defense.
Most Improved Overall — Tony Mathis Jr. and Parker Moorer on offense and Akheem Mesidor and VanDarius Cowan, who had a huge game when they played football, on defense.
Scout Special Teams Award — Naim Muhammad.
Most Productive Player Award — Winston Wright Jr. and Isaiah Esdale on offense and Dante Stills on defense with Malachi Ruffin representing special teams.
You were almost waiting for Neal Brown to call someone down from out of the stands to get the fan of the spring award, but the fact is that with all the fans have put up with over the past year, each and every one of them deserves a trophy.
Oh, yeah, the football, when they did get serious and play, though without tackling. Jarrett Doege at quarterback was as efficient at quarterback as they said he was with 10 of 14 passing for 79 yards. He even ran a yard for a touchdown, but Brown cautioned not to expect many running plays to be called for him.
And WVU’s other quarterback, Garrett Greene was also as advertised.
“Sometimes he makes big plays for us. Sometimes he makes big plays for them,” Brown said, indicating he’s still got work to do.
He completed 8 of 16 passes for 103 yards, half of them on a 51-yard strike to four-star freshman Kaden Prather.
A third quarterback, freshman Will Crowder, was quite freshman like himself as he had a pass deflected and intercepted, run back for a 49-yard score by Avery Wilcox, then came back on the next play and threw a strike to Sam James for a 65-yard touchdown.
A’Varius Sparrow also scored a touchdown on a nicely blocked 9-yard scamper into the end zone.
