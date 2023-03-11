MORGANTOWN — Often the best way to figure out where you are and who you have become is to go back to the beginning, and so it with both West Virginia's men's and women's basketball teams on the eve of what has come to be known as Selection Sunday, sort of Christmas eve for grown folks.
Think back to October and the birth of this basketball season, of Bob Huggins welcoming in a new team that seemed to be more the result of a scavenger hunt through the NCAA transfer portal than the result of a carefully laid out and hand-crafted plan for the current season.
He was happy with what he got, the likes of the return of Emmitt Matthews Jr. from Washington; matching him up with his childhood buddy from the same area in Erik Stevenson. Mix in Joe Toussaint from New York City by way of the University of Iowa, Pittsburgh's own Tre Mitchell after stops at UMass and Texas, an English import in James Okonkwo, give the ball to the returning point guard Kedrian Johnson and turn them loose.
They were determined, fun to be around, hungry but came in as individual pieces, not a matched set, and had to be molded together. That, Huggins knew, would take time and was a true coaching challenge.
Across the hall in the WVU basketball facility there a similarly constructed team with roots from far and near, but the difference was a new coach in Dawn Plitzuweit, a raging success at a lower level than the Big 12 replacing Mike Carey, who had been the face of the program since most of today's players were in grade school.
If there was an uncertainty of what Huggins had, especially in a Big 12 Conference that was being touted as the best in the land, there were no opinions that mattered about the women's team.
The road traveled for both was one filled with landmines and hairpin turns, but they arrived at Selection Sunday about in the same place as they were going into the season.
Both have 19 victories, the men with 14 losses, the women with 11.
As it was back in October, more is known about the Mountaineer men, which is not intended to be taken as a result of gender bias but of the width and breadth of their followings.
With that, the men are certain that they played themselves off the bubble and into the tournament with a strong stretch drive while there is a strong uncertainty lingering around the women's program, although Coach P, as she's come to be called this year, strongly believes her team has accomplished enough with their 19 wins to also get into the tournament.
In truth it would be a shame for either to miss, for certainly Erik Stevenson deserves to flash his stuff before the nation for the first time in the tournament after a career that brought him to four schools and Matthews deserves to take this run as far as he can take it, such is his feeling about his adopted home and knowing that his effort down the stretch did not go for nothing.
"I'm proud of our team. We dug ourselves out of a huge hole in this league and were going to get our name called on Sunday," Stevenson said. 'Just a matter of when, not if, and who we play. So we've got to reset our minds. It's a one-game season at this point."
Huggins not only believes his team is in, but he believes it's good enough to make a run, which is something he knows about with two Final Fours on his Hall of Fame resume.
See, running through the Big 12 double-round robin season is probably more challenging than a one-time run through the NCAA Tournament and certainly the best way to toughen up a team to get ready for what lies ahead.
"I think anybody in our league could make a run," Huggins said after losing to Kansas. "A lot of it depends on match-ups."
Considering that WVU played Kansas to within two points at their place and were nipping at DePaul's heels early in the season, down just four points late before losing by 12, WVU knows it can play with the big boys.
The women's situation again is quite similar, for certainly they have a player who deserves to go out on the big stage in senior guard Madisen Smith, who closed out her regular season and the one game in the Big 12 Tournament with four consecutive 20-point performances, much like the five straight 23-or-more point games Stevenson strung together before falling just short with 18 against Kansas.
"Maddy is not only a young lady who plays her heart out, but she's imploring her teammates, doing a great job during time outs. She is doing a great job in trying to lead us every way possible," Plitzuweit said after the Oklahoma State loss.
"Once again, I really believe our young ladies have done everythng they need to do to have an opportunity to play on the biggest stage in college basketball. Our hope is to send her off that way."
Plitzuweit sounds like Huggins when she talks of her team.
"I think certainly you can look at how much we've grown not only from the beginning of the season but from the beginning of the Big 12 season to now," she said. "I give our young ladies and staff credit for continuing to work and grind."
A last-second loss in the conference tournament in a game it led most of the way should not knock them out of the tournament, she believes.
"I don't believe we're done and I don't believe we should be done." Plitzuweit said. "We finished 10-8 in the Big 12, a great conference. We won 5 of our last 7 and upset two Top 25 teams. I think there are at least six wins we have over teams projected to be in the NCAA Tournament."
The truth is both teams have reached their potential at just the right time. Now they need to get the chance to take advantage of it.
