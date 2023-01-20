MORGANTOWN — It doesn’t pay to make Jimmy Bell Jr. mad.
Bell, of course, is West Virginia’s 6-foot, 10, 285-pound center and when TCU came to town Wednesday night it set up a clash of giants down low, Bell against the Horned Frogs’ Eddie Lampkin Jr., a 6-11, 263-pounder.
“I had a little motivation before the game,” Bell said after WVU beat TCU, 74-65,. “I had people texting me and telling me they had the best big guy in the league. I just took it personal.”
Not a very wise thing for them to do as Bell put together probably his best game of the year. Bell played 28 minutes and 18 seconds of the game, led WVU with a season-high 12 rebounds and hit 5 of 8 field goals to go with 5 of 6 free throws — you read that right — for 15 points.
That’s a double-double and it was his physical nature that turned the game into a street fight.
“Certainly they are the most physical team we have played this year,” TCU Coach Jamie Dixon said. “They won that battle, so congratulations to them.”
The difference was found on the boards, where WVU grabbed off 31 rebounds, 14 of them offensive while holding TCU to 18 rebounds, only 4 offensive. That led to WVU winning the battle of second-chance points 14-3, enough to take the game.
As tough as Bell was physically, he has to do something about his pregame meal.
In the first half, after one of the many scrums, Bell came up and wiped his mouth and headed to the locker room where he spent some time and changed his jersey.
It was assumed he’d taken an elbow to the mouth.
“I couldn’t tell you what happened,” he said after the game. “I was walking down the court and I had some salmon before the game and it came up a little bit.”
Apparently DerMarr Johnson isn’t the only new coach in town.
On the day when Bob Huggins’ new assistant made his first appearance replacing Larry Harrison, word filtered down from the Gerry Dulac of the Post-Gazette in Pittsburgh that Blaine Stewart is joining Neal Brown’s football staff, probably as tight end coach.
Stewart, son of the late Mountaineers head coach Bill Stewart, who replaced Rich Rodriguez and coached three years with nine wins each season, grew up in Morgantown and played his high school football at Morgantown High.
He was serving Mike Tomlin, a longtime friend of his father’s, who gave him his first job, as assistant wide receiver coach.
Stewart played his college career at James Madison and the University of Charleston from 2013-2017.
He is Brown’s second addition to his coaching staff without much experience. Brown earlier hired wide receiver coach Bilal Marshall, a former graduate assistant at WVU who had only one year of coaching experience at VMI last year on a team that went 1-10.
WVU basketball coach Bob Huggins was in Charleston on Tuesday to receive an honor from Gov. Jim Justice for being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Wednesday afternoon, the governor suffered COVID-19 symptoms, was tested and the test came back positive. While the symptoms were mild, Gov. Justice is isolating himself at home.
Huggins, however, decided to coach the game against TCU Wednesday night in the Coliseum. According to a team spokesman, the coach sent only about 5 minutes in close proximity to the governor during the ceremony and is fully inoculated.
People across the country are surprised that Brock Purdy, Mr. Irrelevant from the NFL draft, has become a key factor in the NFL playoffs as San Francisco’s quarterback.
No one at WVU is surprised.
Purdy quarterbacked Iowa State to three victories over the Mountaineers in four years, scoring 30 or more points in all four games.
In the four games he completed 73 of 105 passes, 69.5%, for 915 yards and 8 TDs and only two interceptions while also rushing for 106 yards on 33 carries with two more TDs.
