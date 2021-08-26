MORGANTOWN — It was Oct. 31, 2019.
Two short years, two long football seasons.
Winston Wright Jr., a freshman wide receiver from Georgia, had gotten his feet wet on some special teams and at wide receiver, the coaches drawn to him by his speed, his work ethic and his persona.
So now, for the first time, he found himself with toes on the goal line in Baylor’s McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas, ready to return his first kickoff as a collegian.
The Bears had just scored late in the third quarter on a touchdown pass from Charlie Brewer to Denzel Mims to take the lead at 14-7, so the Mountaineers had to get something going and Wright, they believed, was the kind of player who could give them a spark.
But who knows what was going through his mind as the football spun end over end through the air? His nerves had to be jagged, electricity flowing through his neural network as he cradled the ball into his arms between the hashmark and the right sideline at his own 5.
He moved straight ahead until the blockers created a little alley for him, enough space for him to slither through and, once he had, he was loose heading up that right sideline. Around midfield there was a defender before him but also a blocker and when he saw the blocker move the potential tackler toward the sideline he cut inside and took off.
His first touch on a return and he took it 95 yards for a touchdown, as exciting a play as when the great Amos Zereoue had his first collegiate carry as a freshman against Pitt and went 60 yards for a Backyard Brawl score, igniting WVU to a 34-0 rout of the Panthers.
Wright now enters his third season and he has not yet been able to find the magic of that moment. In the rest of his freshman year, he returned eight kickoffs and gained only 98 yards from them.
Last year he returned 20 kickoffs for 425 yards with a long of 37 and no touchdowns.
In many ways, it was a disappointing season on special teams, which is almost an obsession with coach Neal Brown. He emphasizes it from punt snaps to punts, from kickoff returns to kickoff coverage, to punt returns ... all aspects of the game, catching the ball, fair catching the ball, blocking, field goal kicking.
While last year’s coverage on kickoffs and punts was solid, WVU ranked 39th and 17th in the nation, it was below average in kickoff returns at 65th in the NCAA, net punting, 63rd; and punt returns, tied for 90th at just 5 yards a return.
“We place a lot of importance on special teams,” Brown said during this year’s Big 12 Media Day. “I think we have to be better in the return game. That’s something we’ve really challenged our players. And we have to be more consistent kicking and punting. We have more athleticism than we’ve had at any point in the last two years, so I think our coverage units will continue to be productive.”
Which brings us back to Wright, who is not only being counted upon to help quarterback Jarret Doege hit big plays on offense and to return kickoffs, but might well find himself returning some punts, too.
Wright knows this is a new and important year for him and the team and that’s why he has switched from uniform number 16 to T.J. Simmons’ No. 1 jersey.
“For all of us, it’s a big year,” Wright said. “I just wanted that number because I want this year to be something to remember. We have worked hard the last two years, so I feel Year 3 everything is going to click for us.”
He sees himself and the return units poised to take a large step forward.
“We spend a lot of time on special teams. We have a lot of meetings,” he said. “It’s just the little things, like whatever side you catch the ball on, say we are going ‘double boundary.’ You have to push to the hash to get the defenders to come down on you so the lane can open up.
“The blocking is always good. We have to get better as returners, seeing it and feeling it.”
Brown has even done some experimenting with his top running back, Leddie Brown, joining Wright as a returner and while this probably won’t come to fruition with the heavy load Brown already carries in the offense, it gives the coaching staff another option.
“We talk about it all the time,” Wright said of he and Brown. “It’s not bad to get out of your comfort zone. We try new things so you can get to the next level. If you have to play, you will be ready.
“Leddie’s very special. He can catch out of the backfield, run through tackles, make people miss. He’s unique.”
What Wright may become in returning the football, starting linebacker Exree Loe has been for three years to defending returns and that team has really been one of the most important units to give the defense a chance to excel with field position.
What must improve is the punting and the place kicking this season and there’s been strong competition in all those aspects of the game.
“We have good competition going on between the specialists,” Jeff Koonz, the special teams coordinator, said. “We’ve been putting them in pressure situations every single day. We see how they respond.”
With opening day closing in fast against Maryland on Sept. 4, the close decisions must be made and Koonz says it is being approached meticulously.
“We’ve shown flashes of where we want to be but we have to be more consistent,” Koonz said. “I’ve seen some improvement in the punts distance wise and more hang time. Field goal wise we’ve kind of taken turns having their day. Early on, Evan Staley hit a clutch kick. Casey Legg hit a clutch kick.”
It seems as though Staley and Legg may go down to the wire on place kicking and kickoffs while Tyler Sumpter was surprised this week by being awarded with a scholarship, which probably signifies that he will again do the punting.
The decisions, Koonz says, are not easy and are taken as seriously as naming a quarterback.
“We chart everything,” Koonz said. “It’s the precise location. It’s almost impossible to be a dead heat. There’s going to be a difference. You have to understand, tenth of a second on a long snap is a lot. It’s very easy to find a difference there.”
