MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University Athletic Director Shane Lyons was one of four winners of one of the most prestigious honors that can be bestowed in his profession on Wednesday, but all things considered, Lyons would probably prefer turning back the hands of time and not be put in a position to have to rise above the fray.
Lyons was named the Athletics Director of the Year by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics, an award given out to highlight their efforts at all levels for their commitment and positive contributions to student-athletes, the campuses of their university and their surrounding communities.
The year of the COVID-19 pandemic turned Lyons’s job, and that of all athletic directors, into a journey surrounding fear of disease and the uncertainty of whether or not they would have any athletics to direct.
It was a year ago about this time when the NCAA cancelled all conference basketball tournaments and the NCAA Tournament, turning the spotlight clearly upon just how serious the situation was.
The discussions continued and without basketball tournaments there was a big financial hit, as there was when they played football without fans.
All the while, Lyons was in contact with his student athletes and found out just how badly they wanted to keep competing, but he knew it had to be safe and over the summer it came out the virus could cause heart problems, leading to cardiac testing as well coronavirus testing.
“I tried to make it happen in the safest way,” Lyons said. “I got with our medical people to see if we could do it. I didn’t want to just pull the rug out,” said Lyons, in his seventh year at WVU.
“Once we got over that hurdle, we were holding our breath all year. The goal from the beginning was to have the athlete be able to compete and go to classes and that’s a goal that was reached,” Lyons said.
It wasn’t easy and it isn’t over, but they have gotten further than maybe even they thought they would.
“The most gratifying thing is we made it this far,” Lyons said.
And Lyons says it will move forward, revealing that the plans right now are for 100 percent capacity at next season’s football and basketball games unless the virus cranks up again and makes that impossible.
“We’re ready to turn the page and start a new chapter,” Lyons said.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.