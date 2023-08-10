MORGANTOWN — Sometimes it’s funny how things turn out and a major negative, even when a player is battling for a starting job, can be turned into a positive.
That is what WVU’s Nicco Marchiol, involved in competition with Garrett Greene for the coveted starting quarterback job, learned during Monday’s practice.
Head Coach Neal Brown says he’s not ready to name a starter and doesn’t know when he will be, but each day something comes up and there was a big lesson for Marchiol in Monday’s workout.
“Yesterday, about halfway through practice, was probably as poor a decision making as he’s made,” Brown said.
That, of course, can be devastating when battling for a job, but Marchiol, the left-handed redshirt freshman, turned it into as much of a positive as he could.
“He was able to correct it, which I think is a sign of mental toughness,” Brown said. “He went a stretch there where he made some poor decisions, but then four of his next six plays were explosive plays.
“To see him take an ass-chewing and be able to bounce back and answer, I was really encouraged with that.”
The Mountaineers worked on some red zone things today and Marchiol had a “ebb and flow” in his performance, Brown said.
“With him, we’ve got to clean up some of his decision making but I’m encouraged with how he handed it,” Brown went on. “As coaches, you try to create that.”
Meanwhile, Greene had a couple of big runs, and made a tight completion down in the red zone.
“We will continue to alternate those guys and I don’t really have an answer for you when we will make a decision,” Brown said.
Brown spent a bit of time on Tuesday after practice pushing in his press conference for the NCAA to allow pre-season scrimmages with other schools.
“I really wish in fall camp — like we’re making so many changes in our game with TV, money, I think we really need to look at combined practice,” Brown said.
He’s talking about getting together for a scrimmage with another team.
“I think it would really be beneficial where you set up your own practices. Basketball does it where you can have two exhibitions or a closed practice against another team. I think it would be better for our game; our product would be better early in the year if you were able to do that.
“You see NFL teams do it where you have back-to-back days where you have controlled things. Whether that will happen, who knows?”
For former West Virginia offensive guard Josh Sills it was a nightmare with a happy end as this past week he was acquitted of charges of rape and kidnapping a former high school classmate in a trial that lasted four days.
Sills, 25, transferred to Oklahoma State for his final two years of college football and was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.
It took three hours of deliberation for the jury in Guernsey County, Ohio, to reach a not guilty verdict on both counts.
Stills, with his family sitting behind him, looked stoically forward as the verdict was read and showed no reaction after it was announced.
Given a chance to address the jury following the verdict, Sills said:
“I’d like to thank you for everything you’ve done. I’d like to thank my family for supporting me from day one. I’ve done nothing wrong and am glad that was proven today.”
Sills’ NFL suspension was lifted after the verdict and he was hopeful of continuing his NFL career.
Wide receiver Rodney Gallagher from nearly Laurel Highlands, Pa., was considered one of the top freshmen recruits out of this year’s class and after a week of practices he has not disappointed and is expected to get playing time this year.
When recruited, he was listed at 5-10 and 160 pounds but he has been diligent in offseason workouts, according to Brown.
“I’ve been pleasantly surprise,” the head coach said. “Rodney’s put on about 12 to 14 pounds since he’s been here, which has given him the opportunity to compete.”
And he’s taken advantage of the opportunity.
“He’s been more physical and made a couple of really contested catches over the middle,” Brown said, something he was looking for as in high school he played quarterback.
One of the big problems last season was the receiving corps not making the physical catches in traffic on third-down plays.
And Gallagher comes to WVU having proved he can play under pressure.
Brown pointed out that Gallagher was also a star basketball player and he believes playing multiple sports allows an athlete to face so many different situations.
“He had to step to the free-throw line to win the WPIAL championship not once, but twice,” Brown said. “He had to do that in front of a full arena. What that tells me is going out there at Penn State won’t be too big for him.”
