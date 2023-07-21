MORGANTOWN — Unless you have been lost in an abandoned coal mine for the last four or so years, you know that college athletics is in an unprecedented era of change, so you may find it odd that we would search out in this era of change the bastion of stability at West Virginia University.
Nikki Izzo-Brown has coached women’s soccer at WVU for 28 years.
And you know what?
The lady who has been the only coach in the program’s history, who is the longest tenured coach now on an athletic staff where you have men’s and women’s basketball coaches who have never coached a game at the school, where the baseball coach is coaching in his final year and will turn the program over to someone with no head coaching experience, where the athletic director likes change.
“Change is good,” Izzo-Brown said as she took time out between youth camps to talk about the view from where she sits. “What I’ve seen happen is people like Josh, people like Steve have put their years in and now it’s their time.”
Josh is Josh Eilert, who has spent 17 years in the basketball program before being ramrodded into Bob Huggins’ office when he became a lightning rod for controversy, and Steve is Steve Sabins, who was elevated from baseball assistant for eight years to baseball coach-in-waiting as Randy Mazey announced he would coach just one more season.
“I love the fact that we’re being loyal to the people who have put in the time at West Virginia. I’m glad that people who have been here value how special this place is and will take care of those teams similar to what Randy has done and Coach Huggins has done.”
She understands that it shakes the very ground upon which WVU athletic traditions have been built, as much as if she would suddenly leave after establishing a program at the bottom, leading it into the Big 12 and into an NCAA women’s soccer championship game.
“Change is always hard, but if you have the right people — and Wren is also new — so it’s exciting because they bring new ideas, they bring different energy but they also will hold on to what has won prior to that.”
One can only imagine what Izzo-Brown has seen during her time at WVU, going from a first-year sport without a home stadium to having its own building along with the Dick Dlesk Stadium that WVU soccer fills on a regular basis.
Things were different back — not in the last decade — but in the last century when she came from West Virginia Wesleyan to found the Mountaineers’ program.
It was 1995 and O.J. Simpson was being acquitted of murdering his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ron Goldman; the Unabomber’s Manifesto was published in a thing known as newspapers, leading to his arrest; Patrick Mahomes was born and Mickey Mantle and Howard Cosell died.
It is forever ago and it is yesterday.
“All of a sudden, it’s here and you look at that number and it’s ‘Oh, my God, where did the time go?’” Izzo-Brown said.
She was young and eager, wide-eyed about the opportunity but also ready to face the challenges.
“I knew this place was special and I knew we could do big things here, but I never would have thought that I’d look back and go ‘Wow, 28 years. How quickly that has gone’ or ‘I’m here longer than anybody else.’
“You know, when I came in it was the Nehlens, it was the Catletts, you know. It was Veronica Hammersmith, Linda Burdette-Good.”
Coaches came to WVU and set up shop expecting a long run. Here’s the list of the coaches who have coached the longest at WVU and Izzo-Brown is now up there among the longest:
Coaches and years they have coached at WVU
|Coach Name
|Sport
|Number of years
|Linda Burdette-Good
|Gymnastics
|37 years
|Craig Turnbull
|Wrestling
|36 years
|Veronica Hammersmith
|Volleyball
|35 years
|Nikki Izzo-Brown
|Women’s Soccer
|27 years
|Dale Ramsberg
|Baseball
|27 years
|Martha Thorn
|Tennis
|27 years
|Gale Catlett
|Men's Basketball
|24 years
|Ira Rodgers
|Baseball
|23 years
|Don Nehlen
|Football
|21 years
|Mike Carey
|Women's Basketball
|21 years
|Steve Harrick
|Baseball
|20 years
|Sean Cleary
|Track
|17 years
|Bob Huggins
|Men's Basketball
|16 years
But if you are hired today, do you really expect to be at WVU 15 to 20 years later?
“It is a different time,” Izzo-Brown said, about to get into just how much different and how quickly it came upon us. “College athletics has changed over the course of four years more than it had in the first two decades I was coaching. NIL, the trust, the portal ... everything.
“Change is good. I would say 28 years ago I would never have thought of NIL, the transfer portal, COVID. It has put a lot of people in different positions.”
Rather than complain, Izzo-Brown holds a much brighter take on the changes than many.
“It’s exciting times for the university. Some people look at it with uncertainty. I kind of look at it as the changing of the guard. We’re in good hands because these people know Morgantown, they know what works and doesn’t work. They saw it under great leadership in Randy and Huggs.”
Coaching has changed, she notes, not coaches.
“I think there’s a lot of things you have to embrace. Mental health is something that came to the forefront with COVID. Kids these days, we have to make sure of the mental health aspect and that they are OK,” she said, touching on an area long neglected in athletics.
The changing rules have brought this on.
“Kids are confused right now a little bit with this NIL and the transfer portal. They are thinking ‘Am I playing to develop? Am I playing to make money? Am I playing to get an education?’ That makes these complicated times with a lot of uncertainty,” she said.
The answer is more personal interaction, Izzo-Brown said.
“With things changing that way, I have to make sure there’s lots of conversation around all of that,” she said.
“Back in the day, when I first started, it wasn’t common to jump into the transfer portal and go to another university unless you were being mistreated. Now it’s maybe something new and shiny and different that draws you away. That’s part of the journey for some of these kids.”
Izzo-Brown is feeling no burnout and the reason can be found in her coaching philosophy.
“My thing is this ... I say this all the time: ‘The kids need me more than I need them.’ I hope they respect (that) I have a tremendous amount of knowledge and experience on how to make you the best version of yourself,” she said. “That’s a process. They have to make sure they respect and trust my process here.”
She sees herself providing a necessary service in the coming-of-age process of the women who play for her.
“I look at it this way, how I can serve them, not how can they serve me. The mentality is changing now, for the good or the bad we have to work with them and have to adapt,” she said.
They’re put in her hands at a crucial time when they are being bombarded with questions they can’t answer. She has to help them through it while winning soccer games.
“They don’t change overnight. It’s the parents, it’s the club teams, social media ... it’s a combination of everything. I try to have a lot of conversations about that, talk about how there are certain things you can compromise on and there are certain things you can’t compromise.”
There is, however, one thing they can’t ever compromise on, she says.
“You can’t compromise for success,” she said.
