MORGANTOWN — Bryce Ford-Wheaton has taken charge of West Virginia University’s receiver’s room but, more importantly, he has taken charge of himself as he is expected to blossom into one of the top receivers in the Big 12 this season.
And just who expects him to do that.
First his coach, Neal Brown, who quite simply proclaimed as WVU went through camp heading toward next Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. season-opening game at Maryland, shown on ESPN:
“I think it’s time and I think he would tell you the same thing,” Brown said as spring practice came to an end. “I think he’s ready to take that next step. I think he can be one of the better receivers in our league. I really do believe that.”
And he is in complete agreement, partly simply from seeing his own growth as he went from 12 catches for 201 yards with a pair of touchdowns his first season and then raised that level to 27 catches for 416 yards and three touchdowns last year.
From the moment last season ended, he completely dedicated himself, as did the team’s other receivers, toward reaching their full potential, something they knew they had not reached a year ago.
“We knew what we did last year and we knew it wasn’t good enough,” Ford-Wheaton said. “The standard at West Virginia is just higher than that. I played with David Sills and the guys who came before that. We hold ourselves to that standard.”
A year ago the receivers were suffering growing pains, especially in catching the football. Drops were more frequent than touchdowns and that’s a bad recipe for success.
With Ford-Wheaton in a key leadership role, they approached the off-season dedicated to correct that problem.
“Having gone a whole year with [quarterback Jarret] Doege, we have chemistry now. We have a lot of reps under our belt. We talk a lot on the field and off the field. It’s like some high-level thinking and small adjustments. We are just more on the same page a lot more now.
“The work we did in the summer time correlates with concentration now. We don’t leave the ball behind. We’re looking at the ball all the way to the top now. That’s something we didn’t do last year. We improved on that. We’re doing it naturally now.”
A year ago, for many of them, they thought they were just dipping their toes in the water of college football receiving but learned they had gotten in over their heads.
Now they plan to come up for air.
“All of us in the receiver room were just getting our feet wet. Now we’re ready to take the next step,” he said. “I’m confident because of the work we put in. I think we worked harder than anybody. My coach told you we caught 110,000 balls this season as a group. We trust in the work.”
You read that right, by the way. In live practice and working with a new robotic machine which tirelessly throws pass after pass on the money, they, as a group, caught 110,000 balls.
“We’ve been wearing it out. We love that thing. Every day after practice we’ll all catch 50 balls, tracking them over our head. It’s an important catch for us,” Ford-Wheaton said.
And while Ford-Wheaton may possess the right leadership skills, he doesn’t see himself leading a room of followers among receivers.
“It’s not like we have one specific leader. We have multiple leaders,” Ford-Wheaton said. “A lot of the younger guys gravitate towards people who are in the same position or they can see themselves developing into. We have a really high standard right now in the room for leadership — we don’t really let anybody in our room slack.
“There’s a certain standard you have to meet every week and we push each other to make that every week.”
He, of course, saw leadership up close and personal when he first came in with Will Grier at quarterback and David Sills V and Gary Jennings the starting receivers.
“When I first came in, I saw guys like David Sills and Gary Jennings and they were so much older than me and they were eating healthy, and I would be like ‘Ewww, why are y’all eating that?’ and they would always tell me, ‘One day you’re going to understand why’ and I finally do understand why.
“It’s part of being an elite athlete, and if you really want to reach the next level and use your full potential while you can, then you really have to focus on everything because everything really does matter. So, hopefully, the younger guys right now will see me eating well and then they can tell you the same story in about two or three years.”
Ford-Wheaton spent the off-season hitting the weight room hard changing his body under strength coach Mike Joseph while completely changing his diet.
“I really cut out all fast food, fried food,” he said. “I’ve been trying to eat more chicken and fish than anything like red meat or beef or anything like that. The first few weeks were very hard, but now it’s kind of a habit to eat healthy.”
In truth, what he was doing, was practicing discipline, the kind you need to become the star player he aspires to be and, at the same time, be an example for his teammates to draw the best out of them in all areas.
“Talent-wise, we’re there. Everyone in the room has the potential to make big-time plays,” Ford-Wheaton said, thinking of Winston Wright Jr., Sam James, Sam Brown, Sean Ryan, Isaiah Esdale, Graeson Malashevich, Reese Smith and Kaden Prather, all of whom figure to play roles in the offense.
And if you are looking for a new face to expect big things of, Ford-Wheaton guides you in the direction of Prather, a true freshman who will be making his debut in his home state of Maryland.
“Kaden Prather is playing at a high level,” Ford-Wheaton said. “They gave me the job of kind of mentoring him when he came in during January. He’s done everything I’ve told him to do. My coach is hard on me about mentoring him, so he knows there can’t be a drop-off when someone comes out of the game. He has embraced that role.”
