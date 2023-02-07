MORGANTOWN — Who is Erik Stevenson, this sudden superstar upon whom West Virginia’s basketball season now seems to rest?
It is a simple question, with no simple answer.
He is a person who can be happy and unhappy at the same time, a Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde persona whose very existence is reliant on what happens on the basketball court.
It is not an egocentric, me-first existence, for Stevenson seems to be more driven by team results than personal results. But because his personality is so big, and his talent maybe even bigger, the team results seem to revolve around what he does.
After he went off for a career high 34 points last Saturday against Oklahoma, his second 30-plus performance in 11 days, (or, if you prefer, three games) he offered his own view from the inside out. He had been asked about whether his feelings after a game like this one were as high as they were low when losing the previous game at TCU.
“See, that’s what’s wrong with me,” Stevenson said. “I have a career high and I’m like ‘I could’ve had 50. That’s how it goes.’”
Stevenson says that’s ego talking. In fact, it is a far different part of his persona speaking out.
“I like to consider myself a perfectionist,” he said. “I make shots, miss shots ... but I want to make them all. I’ll go back and watch the tape and I’m like ‘I could have made that, too, if I had my left foot here, right here or was on-balance here.’”
He is, you can say with some surety, his own biggest critic. He sees that as a flaw, although he may be underestimating the drive that comes with being a perfectionist.
“I’m just crazy. You can ask my teammates,” he said.
You really don’t have to. Erik Stevenson is forever yelling or talking on the court, verbose and animated. He may beat his chest, scream at the student section, or even make an obscene gesture at former Big 12 Player of the Year Marcus Smart, who was sitting in the student section at Oklahoma State, which cost a technical foul and probably the ball game.
“I’m a psycho when it comes to shooting the ball and trying to master what I’m doing. I definitely have to improve on not getting too low when I’m in those slumps and not getting too high when I have a night like this.
“That’s just another step in my personal development.”
It is hard, in some ways, for Stevenson to get the real point across. He scored 34 points, and the team won a crucial game in what now is a late-season drive toward the NCAA Tournament, yet he couldn’t unequivocally accept it because there were many moments that fell far short of perfection.
It’s sort of like a baseball player going 3-for-4 with two doubles and a single and finding that lacking because he had a bad at-bat on his fourth try.
Baseball, you see, is a game of failure where you hit on 30 percent of your at bats and you are a star, while basketball is a similar game in that missing 50 percent of your shots is good, not bad.
“I’m not trying to make this seem like I don’t like it,” Stevenson said. “I do like it. I’m just trying to stay mellow and enjoy it. Tomorrow is a new day. We have Iowa State, which just throttled Kansas.
“I’d love to do it again, but I’d rather have a win,” he said.
The numbers say for WVU to have a win, Stevenson must perform at his highest level through the remainder of the meat grinder that is a Big 12 season.
===
Stevenson In Wins
FG-FGA Pct. 3FG-3FGA Pct. FTM-FTA Pct. A-TO Pts/G
81-153 52.9 38-78 48.7 31-42 73.8 40-30 23.1
Sevenson In Losses
FG-FGA Pct. 3FG-3FGA Pct. FTM-FTA Pct. A-TO Pts/G
39-113 34.5 11-50 22.0 23-29 79.3 19-20 12.4
===
“Our guys look to him more,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “Before, it was like he went through his gyrations, and who wants to watch that? Nobody wants to pay attention. Let’s face it, he upset the applecart a couple of times. Probably the way he played the Auburn game, they became much more comfortable with him. I have. He’s become more comfortable with us.”
There is one question lingering above all else when it came to trying to figure out Stevenson that was why he decided, having already played at Wichita State, Washington and South Carolina, he came back for one more year and chose West Virginia to play it out.
“I don’t know why I came back to college, to be honest with you. I could have gone out and made some money this year after my year in South Carolina. But after sitting down and weighing my options and having the opportunity to play for a Hall of Famer (Huggins), that brought me back, for sure.”
Now he and Huggins have had their go rounds, as evidence by what he said about Stevenson. But Huggins is a perfectionist, too, and a no-nonsense coach who isn’t afraid to speak his mind to his players.
At the end of the day, though, they walk off the court arms around each other’s shoulders.
“There’s love here,” Stevenson said. “Obviously some days when there’s not love. I’ve got family down the road. They’re here every game supporting me. Me and my dad grew up watching West Virginia football and basketball, so it’s just full cycle for me.
“The biggest thing was being able to play for a Hall of Famer. That gives me a different feeling. Some days we hate each other, some days we love each other. At the end of the day his word means a lot which is going to help everybody else in the next step in their career.”
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.