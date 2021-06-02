MORGANTOWN — West Virginia’s men’s basketball team got a huge boost when Taz Sherman, one of three guards to put his name into the NBA for evaluation of his draft situation, withdrew and announced he will return to West Virginia for a fifth season of eligibility.
“We are thrilled to have Taz back for another season of Mountaineer basketball,” coach Bob Huggins said. “He went from scoring five points a game in his first season with us to scoring more than 13 points per game last season. Taz explored his options in a professional manner, while finishing his bachelor’s degree in May. Taz is a leader on and off the court, and he will provide us with veteran leadership this season.”
Late in March, after the Mountaineers were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament by Syracuse, Sherman joined starting guards Miles “Deuce” McBride and Sean McNeil in testing the NBA waters. That came along with another guard who was used extensively in the WVU rotation, Jordan McCabe, entered the NCAA’s transfer portal and wound up at UNLV.
In addition, starting forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. decided that he, too, would transfer and returned home to the University of Washington to play.
WVU also lost starting center Derek Culver, who with McBride would have been a favorite for Big 12 Player of the Year this season, signed with an agent and entered the NBA draft without the option to return.
McBride, who had a spectacular sophomore season, leading the Mountaineers into the NCAAs while averaging 15.9 points a game to lead WVU while also leading the team with 140 assists to just 53 turnovers, is being projected in mock drafts as a second-round selection, if he decides to stay in the draft.
That would perhaps indicate that he’s likely to take his chances in the NBA draft but Huggins has maintained all along that he believes McBride will return for another year, stressing that it’s important to him and his family to get his degree.
Sherman finished third in scoring on the team as he found his niche along with McNeil after Oscar Tshiebwe decided to transfer at the first of the year, ending up at Kentucky.
Tshiebwe’s exit allowed Huggins to change his offensive approach and become perimeter oriented rather than leaning on Culver and Tshiebwe for scoring on the inside.
Sherman, out of Missouri City, Texas, finished the year third in scoring at 13.9 points per game, sitting behind McBride and Culver, who averaged 14.3 points.
McNeil, who nearly cleared the way to victory for WVU against Syracuse with 23 points while making 7 of 15 3-point shots, remains in the NBA program but could feel some pressure to return and join Sherman for one more go-round. McNeil has until 5 p.m. on July 7 to decide whether he will return to school.
Sherman came to life a touch more than McNeil after Tshiebwe left, averaging 14.8 points a game. That included five 20-point performances and two games in which he scored 19. McNeil contributed four 20-point games after the new year.
McBride went off and averaged 16.4 points a game following Tshiebwe’s departure — meaning the three guards averaged 45.7 points a game over the final 19 games of the season.
McBride finished the year hitting 41.3 percent from the field and 35.9 from 3-point range while canning 87.3 percent of his free throws, just behind the 88.9 percent made by McNeil. Sherman made 86.4 percent of his free throws, making the Mountaineer guards probably the top shooting trio on the same team in the country.
